Crush's Coaster to Undergo Most Extensive Refurbishment Yet at Disney Adventure World
The attraction will be closed for 10 months – so get your rides in before September!
This September, Crush's Coaster at Disney Adventure World will close for its most extensive refurbishment ever, with the attraction set to be closed through summer 2027.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris teams have been preparing for the refurbishment of Crush's Coaster for several months, ensuring that the attraction will operate for years to come, while providing greater comfort for guests and cast members.
- The approximately ten-month-long refurbishment will be carried out in two phases. Teams will first work on numerous systems essential to the attraction’s operation, including the complete replacement of several technical components such as certain control systems, sensors, communication equipment, and selected sections of track.
- The second major phase of the project will focus on an extensive program of testing and technical validation, which is essential to ensuring that all systems are functioning properly before the attraction reopens to guests.
- Most of the changes are behind the scenes, but there will also be some care given to the attractions show elements – which will be cleaned, repainted and repairs.
- While Crush’s Coaster previously underwent an extended six-month closure in 2015, the project beginning in September 2026 represents the most extensive refurbishment ever carried out on the attraction since its opening nearly twenty years ago.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Angel is getting ready to show off her pop star moves during a limited-time appearance at Disneyland Paris.
- Some new topiaries are coming to the gardens of Main Street, U.S.A., with the already-installed first one featuring the Cheshire Cat.
- Disneyland Paris is celebrating 5 years of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel with some exclusive, limited-time offerings.
- The vibes of elegant dining come to your streaming platforms, as music from The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge is now available to stream.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com