Angel Embraces Her Inner Pop Star for Limited Time 626 Day Greetings at Disneyland Paris
Angel joins Stitch for Disneyland Paris' 626 Day celebration.
Did you know that Angel of Lilo & Stitch fame has become a pop star? She's getting ready to show off her pop star moves during a limited-time appearance at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Friday, June 26 is 626 Day, celebrating the experiment number of everybody's favorite mischievous blue alien, Stitch.
- This year, Disneyland Paris will be celebrating 626 Day with a special appearance from a new pop star: Angel!
- Angel and Stitch will be meeting at Disneyland Paris, likely in Discoveryland, beginning June 24 through the 28th.
- In the video announcing Angel's arrival, she's seen dancing to "Glitter Glide," a new song by Dara Reneé that debuted earlier this year for a branded effort called Angel's Pop Star Party.
- If you want to keep the dancing going, check out the full "Glitter Glide" music video below.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Some new topiaries are coming to the gardens of Main Street, U.S.A., with the already-installed first one featuring the Cheshire Cat.
- Disneyland Paris is celebrating 5 years of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel with some exclusive, limited-time offerings.
- The vibes of elegant dining come to your streaming platforms, as music from The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge at Disney Adventure World is now available to stream.
- As Toy Story 5 hits theaters in France, see how you can celebrate the film at Disney Adventure World.
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