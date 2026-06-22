Disneyland Paris Marks the 5th Anniversary of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel with a Special Comic, Drinks, and Discounts
Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel celebrated its 5th anniversary on June 21, 2026.
Yesterday, June 21, marked the fifth anniversary of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Disneyland Paris is continuing the celebration with some exclusive, limited-time offerings.
What's Happening:
- Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel officially opened on June 21, 2021 as the first hotel in the world entirely dedicated to the art of Marvel – featuring more than 300 artworks created by over 110 international artists.
- Guests who were staying at the hotel on its 5th anniversary date received an exclusive gift delivered directly to their room: a special comic book featuring a foreword by C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics.
- The comic book showcases artwork from the 2026 class of Marvel Art Atelier, brought together in a single comic book story. These pieces were created by emerging artists who were mentored and trained by Marvel legends Elena Casagrande, Humberto Ramos, Iban Coello, and Adi Granov.
- From June 21 through July 31, the Skyline Bar is featuring a selection of iconic alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails specially highlighted for the hotel’s anniversary.
- The Downtown Restaurant is also taking part in the celebration with a brand-new dessert created exclusively for the hotel's fifth anniversary.
- Guests staying at any Disneyland Paris hotel can save 10% when spending €30 or more on a selection of merchandise, through July 31, 2026.
- This promotion excludes certain items, such as new collections and books.
- The anniversary was also celebrated by the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel cast members and commemorated with a group photo featuring Agathe Soul, Disneyland Paris 2026–2027 Ambassador.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- The vibes of elegant dining come to your streaming platforms, as music from The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge at Disney Adventure World is now available to stream.
- As Toy Story 5 hits theaters in France, see how you can celebrate the film at Disney Adventure World.
- Installation of four new scenes along the Rivers of the Far West, inspired by classic Marc Davis artwork, has begun in Frontierland.
- A new video gives a sneak peek at some of the details and thematics going into the new attraction based on The Lion King coming to the park.
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