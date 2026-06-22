Disneyland Paris Marks the 5th Anniversary of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel with a Special Comic, Drinks, and Discounts

Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel celebrated its 5th anniversary on June 21, 2026.

Yesterday, June 21, marked the fifth anniversary of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Disneyland Paris is continuing the celebration with some exclusive, limited-time offerings.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel officially opened on June 21, 2021 as the first hotel in the world entirely dedicated to the art of Marvel – featuring more than 300 artworks created by over 110 international artists.
  • Guests who were staying at the hotel on its 5th anniversary date received an exclusive gift delivered directly to their room: a special comic book featuring a foreword by C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics.
  • The comic book showcases artwork from the 2026 class of Marvel Art Atelier, brought together in a single comic book story. These pieces were created by emerging artists who were mentored and trained by Marvel legends Elena Casagrande, Humberto Ramos, Iban Coello, and Adi Granov.

  • From June 21 through July 31, the Skyline Bar is featuring a selection of iconic alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails specially highlighted for the hotel’s anniversary.
  • The Downtown Restaurant is also taking part in the celebration with a brand-new dessert created exclusively for the hotel's fifth anniversary.

  • Guests staying at any Disneyland Paris hotel can save 10% when spending €30 or more on a selection of merchandise, through July 31, 2026.
  • This promotion excludes certain items, such as new collections and books.
  • The anniversary was also celebrated by the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel cast members and commemorated with a group photo featuring Agathe Soul, Disneyland Paris 2026–2027 Ambassador.

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