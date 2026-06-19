Elegance in Every Note: Music from The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge at Disney Adventure World Now Streaming
Even more music from the reimagined Disney Adventure World has arrived on streaming platforms.
The vibes of elegant dining come to your streaming platforms, as music from The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge at Disney Adventure World is now available to stream.sl
What's Happening:
- Situated alongside Adventure Bay, this brand-new sit-down dining experience provides incredible views of the park’s central lagoon and World of Frozen.
- Inviting guests into the Victorian-inspired space, Regal View offers an impressive attention to detail, with accents inspired by Disney Princesses found throughout the entire space.
- Now, you can bring some of the elegance of Regal View home with a new album of music from the location.
- Orchestrated piano versions of various classic Disney songs are among the track list, including:
- "Some Day My Prince Will Come"
- "A Whole New World"
- "Heaven's Light"
- "Once Upon a Dream"
- "When You Wish Upon a Star"
- "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes"
- "Reflection"
- "Beauty and the Beast"
- "The Second Star to The Right"
- "Part of Your World"
- "Remember Me"
- "Colors of the Wind"
- You'll also find a new version of the "Adventure Way Theme," which recently got its own soundtrack album.
- Listen to Music from Disney Adventure World's Regal View Restaurant & Lounge now on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you stream music.
- We had a chance to explore the mostly-complete Regal View Restaurant & Bar before it opened in November 2025, which you can see via our photo tour and the video tour below.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- As Toy Story 5 hits theaters in France, see how you can celebrate the film at Disney Adventure World.
- Installation of four new scenes along the Rivers of the Far West, inspired by classic Marc Davis artwork, has begun in Frontierland.
- A new video gives a sneak peek at some of the details and thematics going into the new attraction based on The Lion King coming to the park.
- Popular Vermont-based ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has returned to Disneyland Paris, bringing back a selection of sweet treats.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com