Symphonic Suite from Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World Now Available to Stream
Bring the Adventure home!
Disney Adventure World recently debuted the new Adventure Way, complete with an original score that is now available on most streaming services.
What's Happening:
- Recently, we saw the grand transformation of Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris with the debut of both the World of Frozen and Adventure Way at the park.
- Now, the symphonic sounds of Adventure Way are available for all to stream on major music platforms, like Spotify and Apple Music.
- The album is composed of 19 tracks, 17 of which are the various parts of the symphonic score that can be heard in the new area. The remaining two are the Adventure Way theme - one a piano and orchestra version, the second just a piano rendition of the theme.
- Composed by Phillipe Rombi, the recording is performed by the London Symphony Orchestra.
- Adventure Way is the new promenade that links together the immersive worlds of Disney Adventure World (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park).
- While the music for the park’s “worlds” such as World of Frozen, is naturally based on the animated films or other source material, an area as unique as Adventure Way could only have an original score.
- This original background music score is a first for Disneyland Paris since 1992 and the original soundtrack heard in Discoveryland.
- Composer Philippe Rombi has been nominated four times for the César Awards, notably for the film Joyeux Noël, whose soundtrack was recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road studios.
- He recorded the music for Adventure Way the same way in the same place during the summer of 2025, with the 84 musicians of this iconic orchestra. It was a return to his roots for the composer, who worked as a pianist at the Disneyland Hotel when Disneyland Paris opened in 1992.
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