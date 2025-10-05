Disneyland Paris Unveils Unique Winter Wardrobe for Chip & Dale

For the first time, the duo will be wearing costumes that you can also take home in the form of plush!

The always adorable Chip & Dale are getting new winter-inspired plush that the lovable chipmunks will be wearing themselves when meeting guests at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

  • This new collection is the result of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Merchandise and Entertainment teams at Disneyland Paris.
  • Things got started with the Disneyland Paris Merchandise team, who dreamed up charming winter-themed illustrations and cozy apparel ideas—think soft fabrics, warm hoodies, and accessories you’ll want to live in all season.

  • Once the designs were finalized, they passed the magic over to the Costume team in the Entertainment division, who transformed them into real outfits for Chip & Dale themselves. And from there, the idea snowballed into a full product line that includes apparel, accessories, souvenirs and home décor.

  • For the first time ever at Disneyland Paris, you’ll see Chip & Dale wearing these exact outfits live in the parks, leading to potentially adorable photo opportunities. It’s a charming crossover between fashion, character storytelling, and fan experience that really brings the magic full circle.
  • The items will begin to roll out in shops across Disneyland Paris beginning on October 13th, and Chip & Dale will don the costumes themselves at a later date.

