Disneyland Paris Unveils Unique Winter Wardrobe for Chip & Dale
For the first time, the duo will be wearing costumes that you can also take home in the form of plush!
The always adorable Chip & Dale are getting new winter-inspired plush that the lovable chipmunks will be wearing themselves when meeting guests at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- This new collection is the result of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Merchandise and Entertainment teams at Disneyland Paris.
- Things got started with the Disneyland Paris Merchandise team, who dreamed up charming winter-themed illustrations and cozy apparel ideas—think soft fabrics, warm hoodies, and accessories you’ll want to live in all season.
- Once the designs were finalized, they passed the magic over to the Costume team in the Entertainment division, who transformed them into real outfits for Chip & Dale themselves. And from there, the idea snowballed into a full product line that includes apparel, accessories, souvenirs and home décor.
- For the first time ever at Disneyland Paris, you’ll see Chip & Dale wearing these exact outfits live in the parks, leading to potentially adorable photo opportunities. It’s a charming crossover between fashion, character storytelling, and fan experience that really brings the magic full circle.
- The items will begin to roll out in shops across Disneyland Paris beginning on October 13th, and Chip & Dale will don the costumes themselves at a later date.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disney Halloween Festival has kicked off for the year at Disneyland Paris, bringing with it the return of Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, new projections on Main Street, the iconic Pumpkin People, and much more!
- The tragedy of Phantom Manor has spread out into Frontierland at Disneyland Paris with the new Unlucky Nugget Saloon. Take a tour of this magnificent, limited-time Halloween overlay.
- Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain has debuted stunning new nighttime lighting, breathing new life into the impressive structure.
- Take a look at the latest construction progress as Walt Disney Studios Park continues its transformation into Disney Adventure World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com