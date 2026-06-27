Artists Kevin Kidney & Jody Daily Celebrate New Phantom Manor Collectible with Signing Event
Check it out early next month.
One of Disneyland Paris’ most iconic attractions, Phantom Manor, is getting a new art release, and you can meet the pair behind the new creation.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans from around the globe travel far and wide to experience Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor.
- Commonly regarded as the best version of Haunted Mansion, the attraction features a unique and immersive storyline with many of the same storybeats as Disney’s original haunted house.
- Well, now fans will be able to collect a new moment from the attraction and meet the artists behind the new creation.
- Meet Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily on Thursday, 2 July, at Deco by Disney in Disney Village for the release of their latest Phantom Manor Attraction Series collectible.
- The signing event will take place from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–4:00 PM.
- The new Organist figurine, inspired by the Phantom Manor Ballroom scene, is a limited edition of 800 and costs €219.
- This is the sixth Phantom Manor collectible created by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily for Disneyland Paris.
- Only items designed by Kevin and Jody that are purchased at the event will be signed.
- Purchases are limited to 2 figurines per transaction, and all applicable discounts apply.
- The Organist figurine will also be available the following day at Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains on Main Street and Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building in Frontierland.
- For those looking to take a trip to Disneyland Paris for a trip through Phantom Manor, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Extinct Attractions - Critter Corral and Woody's Roundup Village
- Disneyland Paris Teases New World of Frozen Christmas Celebrations as Holiday Countdown Begins
- Crush's Coaster to Undergo Most Extensive Refurbishment Yet at Disney Adventure World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com