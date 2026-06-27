Artists Kevin Kidney & Jody Daily Celebrate New Phantom Manor Collectible with Signing Event

One of Disneyland Paris’ most iconic attractions, Phantom Manor, is getting a new art release, and you can meet the pair behind the new creation.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans from around the globe travel far and wide to experience Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor.

Commonly regarded as the best version of Haunted Mansion, the attraction features a unique and immersive storyline with many of the same storybeats as Disney’s original haunted house.

Well, now fans will be able to collect a new moment from the attraction and meet the artists behind the new creation.

Meet Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily on Thursday, 2 July, at Deco by Disney in Disney Village for the release of their latest Phantom Manor Attraction Series collectible.

The signing event will take place from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–4:00 PM.

The new Organist figurine, inspired by the Phantom Manor Ballroom scene, is a limited edition of 800 and costs €219.

This is the sixth Phantom Manor collectible created by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily for Disneyland Paris.

Only items designed by Kevin and Jody that are purchased at the event will be signed.

Purchases are limited to 2 figurines per transaction, and all applicable discounts apply.

The Organist figurine will also be available the following day at Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains on Main Street and Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building in Frontierland.

For those looking to take a trip to Disneyland Paris for a trip through Phantom Manor, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



