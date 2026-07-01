Photos: Construction Progress Continues on Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings at Disney Adventure World

The Up-inspired family attraction reaches a new construction milestone as its entrance structure begins to take shape.

Construction is continuing to soar at Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris, with a noticeable new milestone now visible for one of the park's highly anticipated family attractions. During a recent look at the expansion, we spotted significant progress on Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings, where the attraction's entrance structure has officially gone vertical and is beginning to take shape.

What’s Happening:

The new development offers guests another exciting glimpse at the future of Adventure Way, the all-new area that will connect several immersive experiences when Disney Adventure World opens its expanded offerings.

The entrance structure is now clearly visible from the construction site, giving fans their first real sense of the attraction's footprint. While much of the ride remains under construction, the vertical framework marks an important milestone as the project continues moving toward completion.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Up, Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will invite guests to join Russell's famous Wilderness Explorers club and earn their very own Aviation badge. The attraction's story places visitors directly into Russell's latest adventure, celebrating the spirit of exploration alongside Carl, Ellie, Dug, and the unforgettable music from the beloved animated film.

While construction walls continue to surround the future attraction, they're helping build excitement for what's to come.

Guests walking through Adventure Way can spot colorful concept art showcasing Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings, accompanied by the phrase, "A new adventure is coming your way." The themed walls also feature silhouettes of Carl Fredricksen and his loyal dog Dug.

Rather than simply serving as another spinner attraction, Disney is putting a fresh spin on a classic amusement park experience. Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings reimagines the traditional flying chair carousel with modern storytelling and immersive theming that ties directly into the world of Up.

The attraction will feature 64 seats across 48 swinging chairs, including several two-person chairs that allow guests to experience the adventure together. As riders soar through the air, the attraction's central dome will gradually tilt while rotating, increasing the sensation of flight and offering sweeping views across Adventure Way and the surrounding expansion.

Its design also promises to become one of the visual highlights of the land. The attraction blends elegant Art Nouveau architecture with industrial-inspired details, incorporating wrought-iron arches, colorful balloon accents, and cloud motifs that reference Carl Fredricksen's iconic floating house.

One particularly charming detail can be found at the very top of the attraction. A golden weather vane inspired by Carl and Ellie's house will crown the ride, creating a visual connection with the nearby Raiponce Tangled Spin, where Pascal sits perched atop the neighboring attraction.

The storytelling continues long before guests board the ride. The queue will be divided into four themed sections inspired by memorable moments from Up, featuring decorative Wilderness Explorers banners and recognizable props from the film. Guests will discover items such as Carl's childhood aviator helmet and goggles, along with Ellie's treasured Adventure Book, helping immerse visitors in the story before taking flight.

Surrounding the attraction will be a beautifully landscaped garden inspired by Up, filled with lush greenery and scenic pathways. The area is designed as a relaxing space where guests can explore before continuing deeper into Disney Adventure World's new experiences.

Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will sit directly across from Raiponce Tangled Spin, creating a family-friendly corner of Adventure Way that celebrates both Disney Animation and Pixar storytelling. Together, the attractions represent Disney Adventure World's focus on immersive environments filled with recognizable characters, detailed theming, and attractions designed for guests of all ages.

Although Disney has not yet announced an opening date specifically for Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings, the latest construction milestone shows steady progress is continuing. With the entrance structure now standing, fans can expect the attraction to become even more recognizable as additional ride elements, theming, and landscaping are installed over the coming months.

For fans eagerly following the transformation of Disney Adventure World, it's another exciting sign that Russell's next great adventure is getting closer every day.



More Disneyland Paris News: