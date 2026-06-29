Disneyland Paris Readies for Royalty with Upcoming Debut of Sleeping Beauty's Royal Waltz
The new show debuts later this week.
A new show is set to bring some princess magic to the Castle Stage at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- A new show has been revealed to be coming to the Castle Stage near Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle) at Disneyland Paris.
- Several times a day, the Castle Stage will be coming the setting for a royally magical celebration.
- There, Princess Aurora and Prince Philip will sweep guests into an enchanting waltz, filled with music and romance, all before other Disney Princesses join in the fun and for a full royal waltz.
- Dubbed, appropriately enough, "Sleeping Beauty's Royal Waltz," guests will be able to see the show multiple times daily on the Castle Stage starting on July 1.
- It al takes place at the Castle Stage, which - unlike what domestic Disney parkgoers might expect - is NOT directly in front of the castle from the Main Street USA, instead almost off to the side, near Discoveryland at the park. Though, the castle still serves as a stunning backdrop to the open-air venue.
- Regardless of location, the stage plays host to different productions throughout the year, like the new Sleeping Beauty's Royal Waltz.
A Show Lineup:
- This new show will add to an already stacked lineup of live entertainment throughout Disneyland Paris.
- While this show is technically in Fantasyland at the park, guests can also find numerous other shows and parades rolling by nearby, including the return of A Million Splashes of Colour and Disney Stars on Parade.
- Elsewhere in the park, guests can head over to Frontierland the acclaimed The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands.
- At the sister park of Disneyland Paris, Disney Adventure World, guests will find plenty of live entertainment offerings, including the new Celebration in Arendelle, and the acclaimed Mickey and the Magician.
- Minnie's Dream Factory and TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical adventure help round out the amazing live shows that take place at this park.
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