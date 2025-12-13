Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Gets Some Aesthetic Enhancements as Walt Disney Studios Prepares to Become Disney Adventure World

Now it might feel even more like Halloween night, 1939.

Though the attraction has been at the park since 2007, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is getting some new aesthetic enhancements at the Walt Disney Studios Park that will tie it into the lore of the Hollywood Tower Hotel and the new Adventure Way coming to the park in a matter of months as it transforms into Disney Adventure World.

What’s Happening:

There are a lot of changes coming to the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, especially as it transforms into the new Disney Adventure World.

However, in an area of the park that we are already familiar with, there is plenty of work still going on as well.

In Walt Disney Studios Park, work is in progress at The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, where a new covered outdoor waiting area is getting ready to open in Spring 2026.

This themed area will add a new level of immersion to enrich the story of The Hollywood Tower Hotel, representing the remnants of the patio and a once relaxing courtyard with an outdoor pool, that could have been greatly appreciated by the show business elite, but fell into disarray.

Every material element has been carefully selected to fit with the theme, and to echo the Pueblo Deco architecture of the Tower and its surrounding area.

The props and elements of decor disseminated in the queue will give more clues about the tragic events that occurred at The Hollywood Tower Hotel – preparing guests for what’s awaiting them inside.

Next door, a new merchandise location that is inspired by the 1930s flower shops will open in early 2026.

The existing structure has been completely reworked to create a boutique that harmoniously blends into World Premiere Plaza and its Art Deco-inspired theatre district area. It will offer an authentic atmosphere thanks to an array of props scattered around the boutique, including flower bouquets, pictures celebrating its historical milestones, and even a fridge similar to those used by Californian florists at the time.

A Hollywood Tower in Paris:

Similar to other Twilight Zone Towers of Terror that exist or existed in the world, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Walt Disney Studios Park invites guests into their own episode of The Twilight Zone and witness the foreboding tale of a haunted elevator and five people who mysteriously disappeared.

While the Paris version puts a stronger emphasis on the little girl in the elevator who went missing with different variations on the attraction, the concept is much the same as the others.

When the attraction opened at the park in 2007, it was identical to the version that opened in 2004 at Disney’s California Adventure, and sort of shoehorned into what is now called World Premiere Plaza.

As of 2019, the ride has those aforementioned three different ride experiences based around the little girl, but now these new efforts will help blend the tower itself and its surrounding queue and gift shop more into the highly immersive and detailed worlds that will be part of the park when it becomes Disney Adventure World in March of 2026.

