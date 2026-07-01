Photos/Video: La Poutinerie Brings Canada's Most Delicious Delicacy to EPCOT for Canada Day

Guests from far and wide can now enjoy EPCOT's permanent home for poutine.

EPCOT somehow just got even tastier, as La Poutinerie officially opens at the Canada Pavilion.

What’s Happening:

Canada, you’re a lifetime journey, and boy do you have one of the best snacks ever invented.

Poutine, which consists of french fries, cheese curds, and gravy, was previously available at EPCOT at Refreshment Port, but, now, the snack has its own dedicated location.

Located just inside of the Canada Pavilion entering from World Celebration, La Poutinerie has officially debuted at the park in celebration of Canada Day.

La Poutinerie, which is sponsored by Air Canada, features two variations of the classic snack.

Québec: L’authentique is your standard poutine, which will surely be a go to for many visiting the Walt Disney World park.

Montreal: Viande Fumee replaces the brown gravy with mustard gravy, and throws in some smoked meat and pickles.

In celebration of opening, guests could celebrate the new snack stand with an Air Canada themed photo opportunity and a classic wing pin often given out to kids aboard flights.

Out front of the location guests will also find a new art installation featuring geese, a floral display, and some maple leaves.

You’ll also find some additional decor inspired by air travel!

As guests wait for their poutine, a classic looking flight board will immerse guests in some fun facts with poutine trivia!

Laughing Place’s Jeremiah also had the opportunity to try the Quebec style poutine from La Poutinerie, so check out his review below!

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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