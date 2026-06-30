New Western Lowland Gorilla Named Bakari Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The western lowland gorilla has officially joined the family troop at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail as the habitat's new silverback.
There's a new leader making his debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and guests exploring Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail may want to keep their eyes peeled.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has officially welcomed Bakari, a male western lowland gorilla, to the troop at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail. The arrival marks an exciting new chapter for the beloved animal habitat, as Bakari steps into the important role of the family's silverback.
- As the head of the troop, a silverback plays a vital role in leading and protecting the gorilla family. In the wild, silverbacks are responsible for guiding their groups, maintaining social bonds, and watching over younger members of the troop. Bakari will now take on those responsibilities as he settles into his new home at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Guests visiting Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail may begin spotting Bakari during their walk through one of the park's most immersive animal experiences. The self-guided trail offers up-close views of a variety of African wildlife, with the gorilla habitat serving as one of its signature highlights. Every visit can be different as guests observe the troop interacting throughout the day.
- Western lowland gorillas are classified as Critically Endangered, making conservation efforts and public education increasingly important. Disney’s Animal Kingdom has long partnered with accredited conservation organizations dedicated to protecting gorillas and their natural habitats, while providing guests with opportunities to learn more about these remarkable primates.
- Bakari's arrival represents more than just a new face on the trail, it signals the continued growth and care of the gorilla family while giving guests another reason to revisit one of Animal Kingdom's most popular animal encounters.
- Bakari isn't the only exciting new addition at Disney's Animal Kingdom this year. Guests can also spot Cinnamon, the newest Ankole cattle calf, roaming the Harambe Wildlife Preserve on Kilimanjaro Safaris after recently joining the herd. Another fan-favorite arrival is Ivy, a Masai giraffe born at the park in April. After spending her first few months backstage, Ivy has officially made her debut on the savanna alongside her mother, Willow. As an endangered species with only around 30,000 Masai giraffes remaining in the wild, Ivy's birth represents an important conservation milestone while giving guests the chance to watch the young giraffe grow during their safari adventures.
- Disney shared the announcement on social media, encouraging guests to look for Bakari on their next adventure through Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, adding, "Welcome home, Bakari. We're so happy you're here."
More Disney’s Animal Kingdom News:
- You Can Follow Animal Care at Walt Disney World at a Newly Rebranded Account
- Walt Disney World Offering Special 2-Day, 2-Ticket Offer for EPCOT and Animal Kingdom
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Inviting Small Groups of Guests into New Jumping Junction Experience
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