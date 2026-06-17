You Can Follow Animal Care at Walt Disney World at a Newly Rebranded Account

A longtime Instagram account gets a refresh in the wake of a notable retirement from the company.
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As the leadership has changed regarding who overseas the animals at Walt Disney World, so has the social media branding representing the beloved wildlife across the entire resort.

What's Happening:

  • The Instagram account previously personalized to Dr. Mark Penning has been rebranded, with the handle previously known as @DrMarkatDisney now changed to @AnimalsatDisney.
  • The move was made in the wake of Dr. Mark recently retiring after 14 years with Walt Disney Work, as he moves to a new role as the director of the North Carolina Zoo. During his time at Walt Disney World, Dr. Mark oversaw animal care, conservation, and environmental initiatives.
  • Per Disney, "The account will continue to share the same behind-the-scenes content that focuses on the great work of our Animal Care teams as well as news and updates from around the Resort."

  • Dr. Mark himself made a video posted to the account to explain the changeover, promising we will still be seeing posts that will reflect "The same team, same passion, and lots more amazing stories."
  • Though the animals found at Disney's Animal Kingdom are, naturally, frequently the main focus of posts from @AnimalsatDisney, the purview of the account also includes both Animal Kingdom Lodge and EPCOT -- the latter thanks to the SeaBase Aquarium, adjacent to The Seas with Nemo and Friends -- along with other pertinent locations and topics.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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