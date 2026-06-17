You Can Follow Animal Care at Walt Disney World at a Newly Rebranded Account
A longtime Instagram account gets a refresh in the wake of a notable retirement from the company.
As the leadership has changed regarding who overseas the animals at Walt Disney World, so has the social media branding representing the beloved wildlife across the entire resort.
What's Happening:
- The Instagram account previously personalized to Dr. Mark Penning has been rebranded, with the handle previously known as @DrMarkatDisney now changed to @AnimalsatDisney.
- The move was made in the wake of Dr. Mark recently retiring after 14 years with Walt Disney Work, as he moves to a new role as the director of the North Carolina Zoo. During his time at Walt Disney World, Dr. Mark oversaw animal care, conservation, and environmental initiatives.
- Per Disney, "The account will continue to share the same behind-the-scenes content that focuses on the great work of our Animal Care teams as well as news and updates from around the Resort."
- Dr. Mark himself made a video posted to the account to explain the changeover, promising we will still be seeing posts that will reflect "The same team, same passion, and lots more amazing stories."
- Though the animals found at Disney's Animal Kingdom are, naturally, frequently the main focus of posts from @AnimalsatDisney, the purview of the account also includes both Animal Kingdom Lodge and EPCOT -- the latter thanks to the SeaBase Aquarium, adjacent to The Seas with Nemo and Friends -- along with other pertinent locations and topics.
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