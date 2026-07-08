Cheetahlicious! Fourth "Cheetah Girls" Movie Officially in Development, Titled "The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen"

"You're a Cheetah Girl because of who you are and what's in your heart. And you're a pure Cheetah Girl. Por La Vida."

Cheetahlicious! Get excited, because another early 2000s Disney Channel favorite is coming back for another go – The Cheetah Girls!

What's Happening:

A fourth Cheetah Girls movie is officially in development, as confirmed by star Raven-Symoné on her Instagram.

Specifically, she revealed that the film will be titled The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen and that she has already been on set for the film, which goes into production in South Africa this month.

Symoné starred in the original The Cheetah Girls film alongside Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan.

Symoné will reprise her role as Galleria alongside Bailon as Chanel. Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are set to reprise their roles as Dorothea and Juanita, while Sabrina Bryan will make a special appearance as Dorinda, and Sophia Bush is set to appear in a supporting role as Jennifré.

A new cast of talented young actresses star in the movie, including: Leah Sava’ Jeffries ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as Galleria’s daughter Faith Carmen Sanchez (Electric Bloom) as Chanel’s sister Dior Kaileen Chang as Ruby Sophie Lennon as Brooklyn



Newcomer Kamogelo Ramashala, a local South African actor discovered during Disney’s global open casting call, is set as Kendi.

The story picks up when Cheetah Girls Galleria (Symoné) and Chanel (Bailon), alongside Galleria's daughter Faith (Jeffries) and her three friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls.

The film will be directed and co-produced by Bille Woodruff (Bridgerton) and written by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson and Deborah Swisher.

In the first film, the four girls form the titular singing and dancing group, signing with a record label and pursue their dreams of pop superstardom.

That was followed up by The Cheetah Girls 2 in 2006 and The Cheetah Girls: One World in 2008, the latter of which actually did not feature Symoné.

The films and their soundtracks were quite successful for the Disney Channel, serving as a template for future franchises like High School Musical, Camp Rock and Descendants.

Symoné previously returned to the Disney Channel for Raven's Home, a follow up to her iconic series That's So Raven.

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