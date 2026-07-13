New Doc "Huz: Drawn to Life" Seemingly Destined for Disney+ as D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Reveals Their Lineup

The Don Hahn-directed documentary celebrates a legendary animator and debuted earlier this year on PBS stations

After being seemingly lost in the ether since earlier this year, Disney Legend Don Hahn's exceptional documentary celebrating Disney Animator Run Husband looks like its coming to Disney+ and will be screened at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What's Happening:

Earlier today, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club revealed their full programming lineup for the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place in Anaheim, California August 14 - 16, 2026.

Featured within that lineup is a celebration of a documentary that debuted on PBS SoCal earlier this year, Huz: Drawn to Life.

Focusing on and celebrating the groundbreaking career of Ron Husband, the first Black “Animator” at the Walt Disney Animation Studios, bringing his creative legacy during a pivotal era in animation history - Disney’s animation renaissance of the 80s and 90s - Huz: Drawn to Life anchored PBS SoCal's Black History Month lineup back in February of this year.

Sidebar: “Animator” is in quotes, as some will be quick to point out that Floyd Norman worked at the studio before Husband, though he was never technically titled an animator, giving that honor to Husband.

The film, from Disney Legend Don Hahn, examines creativity, resilience and the enduring power of mentorship, at a moment when conversations around these topics are continuing to reshape the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, the D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event lineup calls the film "a new Disney+ documentary," seeming to imply that the film will be coming to the popular streaming platform. Previously, the film had only been available for a limited time on PBS's streaming platforms.

No debut date for Huz: Drawn to Life on Disney+ has been revealed, though we suspect we might hear that during the special screening and panel that will be featured at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

As part of the event, D23 promises that guests will discover the film along with Hahn and a panel of animators and storytellers as they share behind-the-scenes stories in a celebration of the artistry and mentorship behind many Disney classics.

Huz: Drawn To Life will be featured at 10:15 AM on Sunday, August 16, at the Walt Disney Archives Stage.

You can find out what we thought of the film when it debuted on PBS earlier this year in our Huz: Drawn to Life review. In short, don't miss it.