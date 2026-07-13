"Camp Rock 3" Reveals Soundtrack and Release Date

It's almost time to go back to camp.

The full Camp Rock 3 soundtrack has been revealed and is now available for preorder.

What's Happening:

The highly anticipated sequel to the Camp Rock franchise has dropped new information regarding the film's soundtrack. Interestingly, all tracks are listed using the actors' real names, with the exception of the songs by Connect 3, the in-universe name of the band made up of the Jonas Brothers.

The soundtrack will hit major music streaming platforms on August 14, the same day the movie arrives on Disney+. The film will debut on Disney Channel first, on the evening of August 12.

The soundtrack is also available to pre-order in vinyl form from the Disney Music Emporium. The album is expected to ship on or around September 16.

The full track list is: “Come On Over” – performed by Connect 3 “One Beat Away” – performed by Liamani, Camp Rock 3 Cast “Tomorrow” – performed by Malachi Barton “Play It My Way” – performed by Lumi Pollack “Get Ready” – performed by Hudson Stone “My Own Drum” – performed by Casey Trotter “Echo” – performed by Liamani, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter “Rhythm’s Only Right” – performed by Liamani, Hudson Stone “Work In Progress” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast “Play My Music” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast “Start The Party” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast “We Rock” – performed by Connect 3, Camp Rock 3 Cast “Tomorrow” (Acoustic) – performed by Malachi Barton “What It Takes” – performed by Brooklynn Pitts “Brand New Day” – performed by Liamani “It’s On” – performed by Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Ava Jean “Score Suite” – composed by Tom Howe

The first single from Camp Rock 3, "One Beat Away" was released on streaming platforms July 1, but is now available on YouTube as a music video, featuring the sequence in the film where the song appears.

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