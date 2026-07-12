Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's Madame Gao and "Turning Red" Actor, Dies at 82

Actor Wai Ching Ho, whose career spanned more than three decades and included appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died at the age of 82.

According to Variety, Actor Wai Ching Ho has died at the age of 82 after reportedly suffering a stroke on July 10. Ho was best known to Marvel fans for portraying Madame Gao in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in series including Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. She also voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar's Turning Red and appeared in the comedy series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Born in Hong Kong in 1943, Ho's first American on-screen role came in the 1990 film Cadillac Man starring Robin Williams. Throughout her career, she amassed dozens of film and television credits, including appearances in Soapdish, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Hustlers, One Life to Live, and Flight of the Conchords. Ho also lent her voice to the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Several of Ho’s costars have posted touching tributes to her in news of her passing. Daredevil co-star Peter Shinkoda was the first to share the news, stating “I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom - I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.”