"Marvel Contest of Champions" Swings into San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with Demos, Tournaments, and Giveaways

Even if you don't have a badge to attend San Diego Comic-Con 2026, fans of the Marvel Contest of Champions mobile video game from Kabam are going to want to make their way down to San Diego's Gaslamp District for preview of a new game mode and a chance to take home some very cool goodies. Details below.

What's happening:

Marvel Contest of Champions is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with the Marvel x Moonrock Gaming Lounge , located in the San Diego Ballroom at the Mariott Marquis San Diego Marina .

, located in the San Diego Ballroom at the . The lounge will be open from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday , July 26 , with its hours being 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM from Thursday through Saturday and 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM on Sunday.

through , with its hours being from Thursday through Saturday and on Sunday. At the lounge, fans can experiences the brand new Marvel Contest of Champions game mode called "Towers" - where players battle their way to the top. Trying out the demo gets you a complimentary pin (see all four designs below and visit each day to complete your collection) and a spin on a prize wheel for a chance to win more swag inspired by the game.

The same "Towers" quest will be available for players to check out in Marvel Contest of Champions at home during the weekend, for those who can't make it to San Diego.

Those who think they have what it takes can also try out for daily on-stage tournaments via high-difficulty qualification demos.

A new champion will be crowned every day using the following bracket system: Match 1: #1 Seed vs. #4 Seed Match 2: #2 Seed vs. #3 Seed Finals: Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2

Perhaps the best news is that fans do not need an SDCC 2026 badge in order to participate.

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