Marvel Contest of Champions Announces New Spider-Themed Content for July
The action continues the game's Summer of Spider-Man event!
The hit action game Marvel Contest of Champions is preparing for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a bunch of new events and in-game items.
What’s Happening:
- As part of Marvel Contest of Champions' Summer of Spider-Man celebration, Kabam is rolling out a month of new characters, limited-time events, story content, and rewards inspired by Spider-Man and his allies and enemies.
- The Last Laughs Event Quest runs from July 8–August 5, in which players investigate a deadly outbreak of lethal laughter alongside Black Tarantula.
- Kabam is also releasing the Web of Corruption Motion Comic, which follows Spider-Man Noir as he investigates Symbiotes, Chronoserpent echoes, crime bosses, and other multiversal mysteries in the Battlerealm.
- The Symbiotic Bonds Squad Builder Event runs from July 15–August 5, challenging players to assemble the highest-scoring Spider-Verse-themed squad to earn rewards.
- Beginning July 6, new players can claim the Daily Bugle Headliners Bundle Giveaway, a free 14-day login event that rewards 10 Spider-Man-inspired Champions, upgrade materials, and other resources.
- Marvel Contest of Champions is also introducing Hobgoblin (Phil Urich) on July 16, bringing the iconic Spider-Man villain to the game's roster.
- Black Tarantula joins the roster on July 30, adding another Spider-Man adversary to the Contest.
- The Black Tarantula's Secret Stash Event runs from July 29–August 12, allowing players to earn Pry Bars and unlock themed rewards and supplies.
- Another event, Epilogue Part 1: Vengeance Assembled, begins on July 15, introducing a new endgame story challenge in which players help Ægon rescue Carina, battle Chronoserpent-related threats, and work toward unlocking a 7-Star Carina Tivan.
- Marvel Contest of Champions is free to play and available now on Steam, PC, iOS, and Android.
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