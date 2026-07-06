Marvel Contest of Champions Announces New Spider-Themed Content for July

The hit action game Marvel Contest of Champions is preparing for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a bunch of new events and in-game items.

What’s Happening:

As part of Marvel Contest of Champions' Summer of Spider-Man celebration, Kabam is rolling out a month of new characters, limited-time events, story content, and rewards inspired by Spider-Man and his allies and enemies.

celebration, Kabam is rolling out a month of new characters, limited-time events, story content, and rewards inspired by Spider-Man and his allies and enemies. The Last Laughs Event Quest runs from July 8–August 5, in which players investigate a deadly outbreak of lethal laughter alongside Black Tarantula.

Kabam is also releasing the Web of Corruption Motion Comic , which follows Spider-Man Noir as he investigates Symbiotes, Chronoserpent echoes, crime bosses, and other multiversal mysteries in the Battlerealm.

, which follows Spider-Man Noir as he investigates Symbiotes, Chronoserpent echoes, crime bosses, and other multiversal mysteries in the Battlerealm. The Symbiotic Bonds Squad Builder Event runs from July 15–August 5, challenging players to assemble the highest-scoring Spider-Verse-themed squad to earn rewards.

Beginning July 6, new players can claim the Daily Bugle Headliners Bundle Giveaway , a free 14-day login event that rewards 10 Spider-Man-inspired Champions, upgrade materials, and other resources.

, a free 14-day login event that rewards 10 Spider-Man-inspired Champions, upgrade materials, and other resources. Marvel Contest of Champions is also introducing Hobgoblin (Phil Urich) on July 16, bringing the iconic Spider-Man villain to the game's roster.

Black Tarantula joins the roster on July 30, adding another Spider-Man adversary to the Contest.

The Black Tarantula's Secret Stash Event runs from July 29–August 12, allowing players to earn Pry Bars and unlock themed rewards and supplies.

runs from July 29–August 12, allowing players to earn Pry Bars and unlock themed rewards and supplies. Another event, Epilogue Part 1: Vengeance Assembled, begins on July 15, introducing a new endgame story challenge in which players help Ægon rescue Carina, battle Chronoserpent-related threats, and work toward unlocking a 7-Star Carina Tivan.

Marvel Contest of Champions is free to play and available now on Steam, PC, iOS, and Android.

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