Pedro Pascal Teams with "Andor" Creator Tony Gilroy in the First Teaser for Searchlight's Mysterious "Behemoth!"
Pascal's cellist is back in LA and it appears there's gonna be trouble.
Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for Behemoth!, their upcoming December release written and directed by Andor creator Tony Gilroy and starring Pedro Pascal.
What's Happening:
- The teaser trailer has been released for Behemoth!, Tony Gilroy's follow-up project to his acclaimed series, Andor.
- Pedro Pascal stars in the Searchlight Pictures film, which has a logline that continues the mysterious nature of the film's plotline since it was first announced, reading "A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever."
- What exactly the nature of this adventure is remains to be seen, with the teaser focusing on vague but intriguing moments depicting Pascal interacting with costars like Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor and Will Arnett.
- Arnett's character in particular seems to be less than thrilled to see Pascal as he grimly asks him "What are you doing here?"
- Though Gilroy has a long list of writing credits, this will only be his fourth time directing, with a long break since his last project in that capacity, 2012's The Bourne Legacy. His other films as a director include Duplicity and Michael Clayton, the latter of which received seven Academy Award nominations and won for Best Supporting Actress for Tilda Swinton's performance.
- Along with the teaser trailer, the first poster for Behemoth! was also released.
- A recent article about the film in Vanity Fair revealed a bit more about Behemoth!, including that an aspect of the film is Pascal's character, Alex, working on film scores (you see him on a studio backlot in the teaser).
- In a very cool move, Gilroy recruited a large group of accomplished composers to write original music for the fake movies within Behemoth! that we hear excerpts of the scores for, including Michael Abels (Get Out, Nope), Emily Bear (Dog Gone), Lukas Frank (East of Wall), Michael Giacchino (The Incredibles, Rogue One), James Newton Howard (Treasure Planet, The Hunger Games), Henry Jackman (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wreck-It Ralph), Nami Melumad (Thor: Love and Thunder, Star Trek: Prodigy), Brandon Roberts (Underwater, Thanksgiving), and Alan Silvestri (The Avengers, Back to the Future).
- Behemoth! is written and directed by Tony Gilroy and produced by Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg and John Gilroy.
- The film stars Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, Jobeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.
- Behemoth! opens December 4th.
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