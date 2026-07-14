Check Out the Final Trailer for Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars"
Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley lead the cast of the post-apocalyptic story.
The final trailer is here for The Dog Stars, the upcoming 20th Century Studios film from director Ridley Scott.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has released the third and final trailer for The Dog Stars.
- Directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, The Martian), The Dog Stars is based upon Peter Heller's 2012 book of the same name.
- The story focuses on Hig (Jacob Elordi), a young pilot living in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a pandemic alongside a military survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin). A mysterious radio transmission sends Hig on a journey that will bring him into contact with a medic known as Cima (Margaret Qualley).
- This is the fifth movie in five years for the notably prolific Scott -- the others include The Last Duel, House of Gucci, Napoleon and Gladiator II -- which is all the more remarkable considering he's 88 years old.
- Having not read the book, I'm sure I share the sentiment of many watching these trailers which is... Hig's dog better survive!!!
- The Dog Stars is written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and the film is produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts, with Lily Brooks-Dalton, Brandon Scott Smith, Peter Heller, Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.
- The cast includes Elordi, Brolin, Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce, with Pearce reuniting with his Prometheus and Alien: Covenant director, Ridley Scott.
- The Dog Stars will wrap up the summer movie season, opening exclusively in theaters on August 28.
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