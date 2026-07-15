Trailer and Release Date Revealed for Epic Four-Part Finale to "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"
The popular sequel story ends its story with a special four-part event airing this August.
The fallout from a dramatic revelation is revealed in the trailer for the third and final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
What's Happening:
- After two seasons of new magic, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is drawing to a close with a special four-part event – which we just got the trailer for.
- Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.
- Original series star Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex in multiple episodes, and will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode.
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars:
- David Henrie (as Justin Russo)
- Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie)
- Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo)
- Max Matenko (as Milo Russo)
- Taylor Cora (as Winter)
- Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo)
- Guest stars for the final season include the newly announced Brandon Micheal Hall as as Damien Penwulf, Billie’s father.
- He joins the previously announced guest cast of:
- Jennifer Stone (as Harper Finkle)
- Gregg Sulkin (as Mason Greyback)
- Maria Canals-Barrera (as Theresa Russo)
- Ramon Reed (as Silas Evilini)
- Tobias Jelinek (as Lord Morsus)
- A marathon of the 4-part finale event kicks off Tuesday, August 4 on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel On Demand. All episodes will then be available on Disney+ on the following day, Wednesday, August 5.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has added new languages and user interface options for the streamer's growing global audience.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland held its star-studded world premiere in Los Angeles last night. Plus, check out our review of the new film.
- Disney+ has shared the trailer for the fourth and final season of their hit series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
- The next LEGO Star Wars special has been announced, and this time it's all about The Mandalorian's Din Djarin and Grogu.
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