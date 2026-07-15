Trailer and Release Date Revealed for Epic Four-Part Finale to "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

The popular sequel story ends its story with a special four-part event airing this August.

The fallout from a dramatic revelation is revealed in the trailer for the third and final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

What's Happening:

  • After two seasons of new magic, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is drawing to a close with a special four-part event – which we just got the trailer for.
  • Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.
  • Original series star Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex in multiple episodes, and will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode.

  • Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars:
    • David Henrie (as Justin Russo)
    • Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie)
    • Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo)
    • Max Matenko (as Milo Russo)
    • Taylor Cora (as Winter)
    • Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo)
  • Guest stars for the final season include the newly announced Brandon Micheal Hall as as Damien Penwulf, Billie’s father.
  • He joins the previously announced guest cast of:
    • Jennifer Stone (as Harper Finkle)
    • Gregg Sulkin (as Mason Greyback)
    • Maria Canals-Barrera (as Theresa Russo)
    • Ramon Reed (as Silas Evilini)
    • Tobias Jelinek (as Lord Morsus)
  • A marathon of the 4-part finale event kicks off Tuesday, August 4 on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel On Demand. All episodes will then be available on Disney+ on the following day, Wednesday, August 5.

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