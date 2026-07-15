Trailer and Release Date Revealed for Epic Four-Part Finale to "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

The popular sequel story ends its story with a special four-part event airing this August.

The fallout from a dramatic revelation is revealed in the trailer for the third and final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

What's Happening:

After two seasons of new magic, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is drawing to a close with a special four-part event – which we just got the trailer for.

Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.

Original series star Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex in multiple episodes, and will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars: David Henrie (as Justin Russo) Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie) Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo) Max Matenko (as Milo Russo) Taylor Cora (as Winter) Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo)

Guest stars for the final season include the newly announced Brandon Micheal Hall as as Damien Penwulf, Billie’s father.

He joins the previously announced guest cast of: Jennifer Stone (as Harper Finkle) Gregg Sulkin (as Mason Greyback) Maria Canals-Barrera (as Theresa Russo) Ramon Reed (as Silas Evilini) Tobias Jelinek (as Lord Morsus)

A marathon of the 4-part finale event kicks off Tuesday, August 4 on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel On Demand. All episodes will then be available on Disney+ on the following day, Wednesday, August 5.

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