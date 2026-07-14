"LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Animated Special Announced for Disney+

Bricks are the way.

The next LEGO Star Wars special has been announced, and this time it's all about The Mandalorian's Din Djarin and Grogu.

What's Happening:

  • The new animated special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will debut September 2 on Disney+.
  • The announcement was made on Twitter, accompanied by the tagline "Two unlikely heroes click together."
  • The reveal of this special almost certainly explains what exactly will be shown next month at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where the recently released full schedule included a "LEGO Star Wars Screening Event."
  • The initial description read, "Experience a special screening of a LEGO Star Wars animated adventure filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun. Perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages. More details to come."

  • Since 2011's LEGO Star Wars: The Padawan Menace, there have been many LEGO Star Wars animated specials and series, including last year's LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, but this marks the first time the focus has been on The Mandalorian characters.
  • No other details have been given yet about the new special, including the voice cast, but Laughing Place will keep you updated as more is revealed.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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