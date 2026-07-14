"LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Animated Special Announced for Disney+

Bricks are the way.

The next LEGO Star Wars special has been announced, and this time it's all about The Mandalorian's Din Djarin and Grogu.

What's Happening:

The new animated special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will debut September 2 on Disney+ .

Disney+ The announcement was made on Twitter, accompanied by the tagline "Two unlikely heroes click together."

Twitter, The reveal of this special almost certainly explains what exactly will be shown next month at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where the recently released full schedule included a "LEGO Star Wars Screening Event."

The initial description read, "Experience a special screening of a LEGO Star Wars animated adventure filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun. Perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages. More details to come."

Since 2011's LEGO Star Wars: The Padawan Menace, there have been many LEGO Star Wars animated specials and series, including last year's LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, but this marks the first time the focus has been on The Mandalorian characters.

No other details have been given yet about the new special, including the voice cast, but Laughing Place will keep you updated as more is revealed.