Trailer Arrives for Fourth and Final Season of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"

The new season will wrap up the hit animated series on Disney+

Just a few weeks away from the debut of the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, we're getting a first glimpse of what to expect with the arrival of a brand new trailer.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has shared the trailer for the fourth and final season of their hit series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, ahead of its debut later this month on the streaming platform.

The trailer gives a taste of the fun that fans can expect when the series returns, finding the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together.

Plus, the trailer also promises a whole lot of Suga Mama.

The season four cast includes: Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud) Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud) Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud) JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama) Cedric The Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones) Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer) Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez) Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez) Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi) Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross) Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez).

Check out the new trailer below.

Season Four will also feature a number of guest stars, including Mariah Carey, Romany Malco, Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Toussaint, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove and Lashana Lynch, and more, alongside recurring guests Anthony Anderson (Ray Ray) and Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill).

Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove and Lashana Lynch, and more, alongside recurring guests Anthony Anderson (Ray Ray) and Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill). Produced by Disney Television Animation, with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, the series has garnered recognition and critical acclaim by winning a NAMIC Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, including for Outstanding Animated Series, and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series. The series has also earned GLAAD Media Awards and Annie Awards nominations.

and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series. The series has also earned GLAAD Media Awards and Annie Awards nominations. The fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder arrives on Wednesday, July 29 on Disney+.