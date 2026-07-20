"House of Stassi" Trailer Released Ahead of Freeform Premiere

She's back! And it wouldn't be a Stassi Schroeder series without a little drama. Freeform has officially released the first trailer for House of Stassi, giving fans their first look at the reality television personality's long-awaited return to the spotlight.

What’s Happening:

Packed with emotional moments, sharp one-liners, and plenty of interpersonal tension, the trailer promises that Schroeder's newest chapter will deliver the kind of reality TV drama that made her a household name.

Premiering July 29 on Freeform, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu, House of Stassi follows Schroeder as she steps back into the public eye while balancing family life, friendships, and the challenges that come with cameras once again documenting her every move.

The newly released trailer makes it clear that returning to reality television won't be without complications. As Schroeder navigates this new phase of her life, the series explores how fame impacts the relationships closest to her, with several emotional and confrontational moments teased throughout the preview.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will also recognize several familiar faces. Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark, appears prominently throughout the trailer as the couple navigates life together under the microscope once again. Also making an appearance is Katie Maloney, Schroeder's longtime best friend and former Vanderpump Rules castmate, giving longtime Bravo viewers another reunion they've been waiting to see.

The preview blends heartfelt family moments with the witty commentary and unfiltered personality that helped make Schroeder one of reality television's most recognizable stars. While the trailer hints at plenty of conflict, it also suggests the series will focus on how Schroeder has evolved personally and professionally since audiences last followed her journey.

According to the official synopsis, House of Stassi follows Schroeder as she returns to the spotlight, discovering that life in front of the cameras is more complicated than ever. As filming begins, her closest relationships are pushed to their limits, forcing her to confront both old dynamics and new challenges.

The series marks Schroeder's first major reality television project centered entirely around her life since her departure from Vanderpump Rules, offering fans an inside look at where she is today while embracing the candid storytelling that first made her a breakout personality.

With the trailer now available, anticipation is building ahead of the series premiere later this month.

House of Stassi premieres July 29 on Freeform and streams the following day on Hulu.

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