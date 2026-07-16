Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2026

August is going to be hot on Hulu with new seasons of Futurama and a Blink-182 documentary. Plus, Hulu is the exclusive streaming home of new seasons of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Adults, plus the network’s new show, The Shards. Here’s everything hitting the streamer next month.

Hulu Originals

Futurama (Season 14) - August 3

Brace yourselves... The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It's a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams... plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love! You didn't see that coming, prior to being told about it just now!

Betrayal: Dirty Secrets (Season 4) - August 4

Karoline Borega’s story is at the center of Season 4 of the docuseries. She was married to a respected Colorado Springs Police officer. The series will delve into her husband’s betrayal, this family’s resilience, and how Karoline rebuilt her life after discovering his yearslong extreme public and spousal misconduct.

The Husband - August 6

What started off as a marriage made in heaven for Taeju and Seyun quickly descended into bickering and fighting, and after four years of misery, successful neurosurgeon Taeju finally decides to call it quits. But when Seyun goes missing under suspicious circumstances the day after her husband asks for a divorce, Taeju suddenly becomes the prime suspect as he works to evade police and rescue his estranged wife.

Flex X Cop (Season 2) - August 7

Following a gruelling stint at the police academy, where his unruly nature frequently clashed with that of his hellish drill instructor, Isoo returns to work as a fully-fledged police officer, only to discover that his former instructor, Joo Hyera, is now the new leader of the violent crimes team. And as if that wasn’t bad enough - the pair are now partners!

A Shop for Killers (Season 2) - August 12

With Jian now in control of the shop and Jinman back from the dead, the team takes the fight to BABYLON, determined to end the threat once and for all. Humiliated and on the back food, the mercenary organization will bring in help from overseas, unleashing a new wave of deadly assassins to rebuild its ranks and exact revenge.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear - August 13

After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, legendary and electrifying drummer Travis Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182’s drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation. Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him. This is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops.

The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project - Date TBD

They’re building empires. They’re building families. They’re always unfiltered. Welcome to The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project, where Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle of real-life besties is raising babies, running businesses, and surviving brutally honest group chats. From surprise proposals to solo parenting, glam getaways to growing pains, this is the new era of reality TV where the chaos is couture — and the bonds are unbreakable.

New On Hulu in August

August 1

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

She's the Man (2006)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Untitled Home Invasion Romance (2026)

August 2

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4

August 3

Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 4am ET

August 4

Betrayal: Dirty Secrets (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET

August 5

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – New Episode

FX’s The Shards – Premiere at 9pm ET

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

August 6

The Husband (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Premiere | Camp Rock

August 7

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere

August 8

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

August 10

Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET

August 11

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

August 12

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – Season Finale

A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – Finale Episodes

August 13

The Husband (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

FX’s The Shards – New Episode

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | The Cheetah Girls

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear (Hulu Original) – Premiere

August 14

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn (2026) – Director's Cut

August 15

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

August 17

Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) – Premiere

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

August 18

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 4:30am ET

August 20

LION – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

FX’s The Shards – New Episode

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | High School Musical

August 21

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

August 22

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

9/11 Reunited – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

August 24

Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

MAO (Season 1) (Dubbed) – Premiere

August 25

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

August 27

FX’s Adults (Season 2) – Premiere

FX’s The Shards – New Episode

August 28

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

August 29

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

August 31

Furious (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Leaving Hulu in August

Hulu hasn’t yet announced what’s leaving in August. This post will be updated when this information is revealed.

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.