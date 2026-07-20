Emmy Winner Liza Colón-Zayas Joins Hulu's Upcoming Legal Drama "Conviction"

"The Bear" star joins Elisabeth Moss, William Jackson Harper, Jimmi Simpson, and more in David Shore's adaptation of Jack Jordan's bestselling legal thriller.

Hulu's upcoming legal drama Conviction continues to build an impressive ensemble. Fresh off her historic Emmy-winning performance in The Bear, Liza Colón-Zayas has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated series from acclaimed television creator David Shore.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Colón-Zayas becomes the latest addition to a star-studded lineup led by Elisabeth Moss, who not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer.

She joins previously announced cast members Jimmi Simpson, William Jackson Harper, Kevin McKidd, Sebastian De Souza, Adam Godley, Linda Emond, and Ella Anderson.

Based on Jack Jordan's bestselling 2023 novel of the same name, Conviction centers on brilliant criminal defense attorney Neve Harper, played by Moss. At the height of her career, Neve lands the kind of high-profile murder trial every lawyer dreams about. Her client is accused of killing his wife by setting their home on fire, placing Neve squarely in the national spotlight.

However, just as the case begins, everything changes. A mysterious stranger begins blackmailing Neve, forcing her to make impossible choices that threaten her legal career, her personal integrity, and every moral principle she holds. To secure an acquittal, she must navigate a dangerous web of secrets—or risk having her own hidden past exposed.

While Hulu has confirmed Colón-Zayas will appear in a recurring role, details surrounding her character remain tightly under wraps.

The series comes from legendary television creator David Shore, whose previous hits include House and The Good Doctor. Shore serves as executive producer alongside Elisabeth Moss, author Jack Jordan, Erin Gunn, Lindsey McManus, Warren Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Lisa Harrison, and Bert Salke.

Colón-Zayas arrives at Conviction following one of the biggest career breakthroughs in recent television history. Her portrayal of Tina Marrero across all five seasons of FX's The Bear earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations. In 2024, she made television history by becoming the first Latina to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Beyond The Bear, Colón-Zayas has built an impressive resume across television, film, and theater. Her television credits include HBO's In Treatment and NBC's Law & Order: SVU, while recent film work includes IF and the Tribeca Festival-winning dramedy Allswell in New York, which she also produced.

Fans will also soon see Colón-Zayas enter the Marvel universe when she portrays Detective Jean DeWolff in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in theaters on July 31. She has also recently completed work on the indie drama Fleur, starring alongside Halle Berry.

With an acclaimed creative team, an intriguing psychological premise, and an increasingly impressive cast led by Elisabeth Moss, Conviction is shaping up to be one of Hulu's most anticipated original dramas. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, Colón-Zayas' addition only adds to the growing excitement surrounding the adaptation.

More Hulu News: