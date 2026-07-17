20th Century Studios Taps "The Pope's Exorcist" Director For New Horror Project "Crush"

The upcoming "real time" horror movie has taken a big step forward.

An upcoming 20th Century Studios horror film has found its director.

What's Happening:

According to Deadline, Julius Avery the director behind titles including The Pope's Exorcist and Overlord has been tapped to direct a new project under the 20th Century Studios banner called Crush.

The exact details of Crush's plot are unknown but the movie is reportedly about a woman hiking in the Everglades who finds herself in the grasp of a massive python. It is reportedly based on a true story and will be told in real time, or something close to real time.

Crush was written by John Fisher, an executive at Temple Hill Entertainment as a personal side project. The script eventually set of a bidding war when it was listed, which 20th Century won.

Avery has shown his abilities with horror previously with Russell Crowe's The Pope's Exorcist and the J.J. Abrams produced WWII alternate history action horror Overlord. This will be his first film working with a studio under the Disney umbrella.

You can check out Avery's previous work now as The Pope's Exorcist is currently available with a Hulu subscription.

More 20th Century Studios News:

Check out the trailer for The Dog Stars, the new film from Ridley Scott which is the next release from 20th Century.

Earlier this month it was announced that Takashi Yamazaki director of Godzilla Minus One would have his next movie, Nue produced at 20th Century Studios.

The last film from 20th Century Studios this year will be Whalefall which hits theaters in October.