"Whalefall" Trailer and Poster Released by 20th Century Studios for New Survival Thriller Film

Prepare yourself for Whalefall-- the new survival thriller film from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios-- with a new trailer and poster for the movie released today. You can check out both below.

What's happening:

20th Century Studios has released the trailer for the upcoming movie Whalefall, which will be released into theaters on Friday, October 16 .

. The film stars Austin Abrams (Paper Towns), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Elizabeth Shue (Adventures in Babysitting), Emily Rudd (One Piece), and Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist). It is directed by Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You), who also cowrote the film with author Daniel Kraus (Ball of Wax), who penned the original novel in 2023.

Whalefall is a survival thriller about a diver who gets swallowed by a sperm whale and must find a way out before he runs out of oxygen.

Watch Whalefall | Official Teaser | In Theaters October 16:

A new poster for Whalefall was also released today by 20th Century Studios, with the tagline "Hold Your Breath."

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