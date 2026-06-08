Production Begins on 20th Century Studios' Sequel to "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion"

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow are back as Romy and Michele in the Hulu Original movie.

Romy and Michele are officially having another high school reunion, as production has begun on the highly-anticipated sequel.

What's Happening:

Nearly 30 years after its original release, 20th Century Studios has officially begun production on a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow are back as Romy and Michele, respectively, as shown off by the production photo shared today.

Also set to reprise their roles from the original are Alan Cumming as Sandy Fink and Julia Campbell as Christie Masters, with Rob Huebel joining the cast, according to Deadline.

Mona May, the iconic costume designer behind the original wardrobe, is returning to style the production.

Tim Federle, director of Disney+’s Better Nate Than Never and creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is set to direct.

Robin Schiff, writer of the original film, has been tapped to scribe.

While the 1997 original wasn’t a 20th Century Studios production, the Disney-owned studio will take the reins from the now defunct and also Disney-owned Touchstone Pictures.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion centers around two 29-year-olds who decide to build fake and fantastical lives for themselves to impress their classmates at their 10 year reunion.

What has now become a time capsule of 90s fashion, comedy, and music, the film has maintained a cult following for its nostalgia.

The untitled sequel will be premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

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