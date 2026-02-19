Alan Cumming Confirms Return of Sandy Frink and Nightcrawler for Major 2026 Blockbusters

Alan is having a massive "kapow" year as he prepares to revisit his most iconic roles from the '90s and early 2000s.

Alan Cumming is officially stepping back into the shoes (and the blue skin) of his most legendary characters. During a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Emmy winner confirmed that production is finally moving forward on the long-awaited sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, timed perfectly for the film's 30th anniversary.



What’s Happening:

Cumming confirmed that filming for the sequel for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion will begin this summer.

The project comes exactly 30 years after the 1997 original, reuniting the core trio of Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, and Cumming’s billionaire geek Sandy Frink.

Cumming also confirms he has wrapped filming for Avengers: Doomsday. He will reprise his role as the teleporting mutant, Nightcrawler, marking his first time in the suit since 2003’s X2.

Between hosting The Traitors and revisiting these iconic roles, Cumming is embracing a career resurgence he describes simply as "kapow."



The sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion has been a subject of Hollywood rumors for decades, but Cumming’s confirmation sets a concrete timeline for fans.

While plot details remain under wraps, the timing suggests we might find Romy and Michele preparing for their 40th high school reunion or navigating their lives as successful businesswomen three decades later.

Robin Schiff has returned to write the script, ensuring the spirit of the original remains intact.

