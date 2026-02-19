Eddie Redmayne and Hirokazu Kore-eda Team Up for New Searchlight Pictures Feature

The Oscar-winning actor and Palme d’Or-winning director join forces for a high-profile English-language collaboration.

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has officially boarded director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s next English-language project, securing Eddie Redmayne to both star and produce the upcoming untitled feature.

What’s Happening:

Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda is set to write and direct a new English-language film under the Searchlight Pictures banner.

Eddie Redmayne will lead the cast and serve as a producer alongside Jonathan King and Ash Sarohia.

While the partnership is confirmed, specific plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

The executive production team includes Joyce Jun and Kaoru Matsuzaki.

This news follows the massive success of The Day of the Jackal on Peacock and Sky, which Redmayne both starred in and executive produced.

This marks another international venture for Kore-eda, following his work on the French film The Truth and the Korean hit Broker.

A Convergence of Prestige

This project brings together a director known for intimate, humanistic storytelling and an actor currently dominating both the streaming and theatrical landscapes.

Beyond his recent Golden Globe and SAG nominations for The Day of the Jackal, Redmayne is gearing up for the Warner Bros. film Panic Carefully alongside Julia Roberts.

Kore-eda released Monster in 2023 and will soon release Sheep in the Box.

About Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cinematic Language:

Kore-eda is often compared to the legendary Yasujirō Ozu for his focus on complex family dynamics and the chosen family trope, most notably explored in his 2018 masterpiece Shoplifters.

Shoplifters earned the top prize at Cannes and an Academy Award nomination, making it one of the most commercially and critically successful Japanese films of the decade.

While rooted in Japanese cinema, Kore-eda has successfully navigated cross-cultural productions, including the Netflix series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House.

His films frequently highlight those on the margins of society, using a gentle, observational style to critique systemic failures.

