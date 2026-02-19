Eddie Redmayne and Hirokazu Kore-eda Team Up for New Searchlight Pictures Feature
The Oscar-winning actor and Palme d’Or-winning director join forces for a high-profile English-language collaboration.
According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has officially boarded director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s next English-language project, securing Eddie Redmayne to both star and produce the upcoming untitled feature.
What’s Happening:
- Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda is set to write and direct a new English-language film under the Searchlight Pictures banner.
- Eddie Redmayne will lead the cast and serve as a producer alongside Jonathan King and Ash Sarohia.
- While the partnership is confirmed, specific plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
- The executive production team includes Joyce Jun and Kaoru Matsuzaki.
- This news follows the massive success of The Day of the Jackal on Peacock and Sky, which Redmayne both starred in and executive produced.
- This marks another international venture for Kore-eda, following his work on the French film The Truth and the Korean hit Broker.
A Convergence of Prestige
- This project brings together a director known for intimate, humanistic storytelling and an actor currently dominating both the streaming and theatrical landscapes.
- Beyond his recent Golden Globe and SAG nominations for The Day of the Jackal, Redmayne is gearing up for the Warner Bros. film Panic Carefully alongside Julia Roberts.
- Kore-eda released Monster in 2023 and will soon release Sheep in the Box.
About Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cinematic Language:
- Kore-eda is often compared to the legendary Yasujirō Ozu for his focus on complex family dynamics and the chosen family trope, most notably explored in his 2018 masterpiece Shoplifters.
- Shoplifters earned the top prize at Cannes and an Academy Award nomination, making it one of the most commercially and critically successful Japanese films of the decade.
- While rooted in Japanese cinema, Kore-eda has successfully navigated cross-cultural productions, including the Netflix series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House.
- His films frequently highlight those on the margins of society, using a gentle, observational style to critique systemic failures.
