Hulu Hosts Star-Studded New York Premiere for New Series "Furious"
Series star Emmy Rossum was in attendance alongside creator Elizabeth Meriwether.
Last night in New York City, Hulu celebrated the premiere of their new series Furious with a star-studded red carpet featuring the show's cast.
What's Happening:
- Accompanied by series creator and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, the stars of Hulu's upcoming series Furious hit the red carpet at the New York City premiere event on Thursday, July 16.
- Stars in attendance at the event, held at the Metrograph, included Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy.
- There were also some notable special guests, including Steve Way, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and more.
- Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.
- In addition to Rossum and Petticrew, the series also stars Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy.
- Furious is set to premiere on Monday, July 27 with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- New episodes will stream Mondays with the season finale set to arrive on August 31.
More Hulu News:
- From King of the Hill to FX's The Shards, take a look at everything new coming to Hulu in August 2026.
- Ella Anderson and William Jackson Harper have joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming series Conviction starring Elisabeth Moss.
- Three of the creatives behind Severance are teaming up for a new Hulu sci-fi series based on the graphic novel Shifter.
- We now have more details on the previously-announced Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast, which will make its debut next month.
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