William Jackson Harper Joins Hulu's Upcoming Legal Drama "Conviction"

"The Good Place" star becomes a series regular in David Shore's adaptation of Jack Jordan's bestselling legal thriller for Hulu.

Hulu's upcoming legal thriller Conviction continues to assemble an impressive cast. Emmy-nominated actor William Jackson Harper has officially signed on as a series regular opposite Elisabeth Moss in the highly anticipated drama from acclaimed television creator David Shore.

What’s Happening:

Best known for his beloved role as Chidi Anagonye in The Good Place, Harper now steps into a very different world filled with courtroom battles, murder investigations, and dangerous secrets.

According to Deadline, the series is being developed by 20th Television and is based on Jack Jordan's bestselling 2023 novel Conviction. With David Shore, the creator behind House and The Good Doctor, leading the creative team, the series is already shaping up to be one of Hulu's most anticipated original dramas.

Harper joins an ensemble led by Elisabeth Moss, who stars as criminal defense attorney Neve Harper while also serving as an executive producer. Previously announced cast members include Jimmi Simpson, Kevin McKidd, Sebastian De Souza, Adam Godley, Linda Emond, and Ella Anderson.

While Hulu has not revealed details about Harper's character, the secrecy surrounding many of the supporting roles suggests audiences can expect twists, shifting alliances, and hidden motivations throughout the series.

At the center of Conviction is Neve Harper, an accomplished defense attorney finally presented with the opportunity that could define her career. She takes on a headline-making murder trial involving a husband accused of killing his wife by setting their home on fire.

But just as the case gains national attention, Neve's life begins to unravel. A mysterious stranger begins blackmailing her, forcing the attorney to make impossible decisions that challenge every legal, ethical, and moral principle she has built her career upon. To secure an acquittal and keep her own past hidden, Neve must navigate an increasingly dangerous web of deception where every choice comes with devastating consequences.

The series promises to blend courtroom drama with psychological suspense, placing as much emphasis on personal secrets as legal strategy.

Behind the camera, Conviction brings together an accomplished producing team. David Shore executive produces alongside Erin Gunn through Shore Z Productions. Elisabeth Moss and Lindsey McManus executive produce under Love & Squalor Pictures, while Warren Littlefield, Ann Johnson, and Lisa Harrison produce through The Littlefield Company. Bert Salke also serves as an executive producer through Co-Lab21, with author Jack Jordan involved as an executive producer on the adaptation of his novel.

For William Jackson Harper, the role marks another high-profile addition to an already diverse career.

Harper earned widespread acclaim and an Emmy nomination for playing the thoughtful philosophy professor Chidi in NBC's The Good Place. Since then, he has balanced television, film, and theater, earning a Tony Award nomination in 2024 for his performance opposite Steve Carell in Uncle Vanya.

His recent screen credits include Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Fans will also see him in the upcoming MGM+ thriller American Hostage alongside Jon Hamm, FX's limited series Cry Wolf with Olivia Colman, and the independent feature The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd directed by Tim Blake Nelson.

With Elisabeth Moss leading the cast, David Shore crafting another morally complex drama, and William Jackson Harper joining an already talented ensemble, Conviction is quickly becoming one of Hulu's most promising upcoming original series. While no premiere date has been announced, the combination of an acclaimed source novel, award-winning creative team, and standout cast makes this courtroom thriller one to watch.

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