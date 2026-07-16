Adam Scott and "Severance" Writers Working on "Shifter" Adaptation for Hulu
This adaptation of the graphic novel "Shifter" will explore a world where identities are as fluid as you want them to be.
Three of the creatives behind Severance are teaming up for a new Hulu sci-fi series based on the graphic novel Shifter.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Severance star Adam Scott and writers Ezra Claytan Daniels and Eli Jorné are developing a series based on graphic novel Shifter for the Disney-owned streamer.
- Shifter is based on the Hachette graphic novel from Koren Shadmi, who is a consulting producer on the project.
- The project is is set in the near-future, where a banned cosmetic procedure lets people change their faces on the fly, creating a new underground industry of Shifters, who can become anyone you want, for any purpose you can imagine, for a fee. Rose is making a name for herself as one of the best, but the more she gives to her gigs, the more she risks losing herself.
- Jorné is an exec producer on the third season of Severance, while Daniels is a writer on the third season and is writing the screenplay for the remake of Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs.
- The pair will exec produce alongside Great Scott Productions’ Adam Scott, Naomi Scott and Kevin Cotter.
More Hulu News:
- Song Sung Blue breakout Ella Anderson has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming series Conviction starring Elisabeth Moss.
- National Geographic's acclaimed documentary Time and Water will soon be making its terrestrial TV and streaming debut.
- ABC's The Rookie will be releasing an extended cut of one of season 8's most talked-about episodes via Hulu.
- Former Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming drama pilot Chicks, opposite Ellen Pompeo.
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