ABC's "The Rookie" to Release Extended Cut of "His Name Was Martin" Episode via Hulu

Fans of ABC's The Rookie who can't wait for season 9 to roll around should probably fire up their Hulu subscriptions next week for the debut of an extended cut of one of season 8's most talked-about episodes. More information below.

What's happening:

According to an exclusive story in Deadline, the ABC Network's police procedural series The Rookie will be releasing an extended version of an episode from the show's eighth season via the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu.

The episode in question is entitled "His Name Was Martin" and was the tenth (of 18 total) episode of season 8, centered around workers at the Westview Psychiatric Hospital who begin to act like zombies due to exposure to a dangerous chemical.

Beginning this coming Monday, July 20 , Hulu subscribers will be able to find the extended cut of "His Name Was Martin" under the "Extras" section of The Rookie's landing page.

, Hulu subscribers will be able to find the extended cut of "His Name Was Martin" under the "Extras" section of The Rookie's landing page. This extended cut will feature five-and-a-half minutes' worth of additional footage, including a scene between Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) that will provide more context for their conversation at the end of the episode.

The Rookie also stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Deric Augustine as Miles Penn, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. It first launched in October of 2018 and has been renewed for a ninth season on ABC.

What they're saying:

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley: "One of the many fun things about making The Rookie is that we have such a broad playground story and tone-wise. For [episode] 810, I knew I wanted to make something fun and scary and unexpectedly emotional. But tension takes time to play out on screen, and I found myself in the editing room with hard choices to make. I can count the number of scenes we’ve dropped in eight seasons on one hand (maybe two?), but I was up against a wall on this one."

"One of the many fun things about making The Rookie is that we have such a broad playground story and tone-wise. For [episode] 810, I knew I wanted to make something fun and scary and unexpectedly emotional. But tension takes time to play out on screen, and I found myself in the editing room with hard choices to make. I can count the number of scenes we’ve dropped in eight seasons on one hand (maybe two?), but I was up against a wall on this one." "Network run times are set in stone. But Hulu’s are not. So, I picked up the phone and pitched the idea of releasing an extended cut as a reward to our amazing fans, who are so invested in the show. Now they’ll be able to go deeper into the character journeys (especially for Tim and Lucy) and see the previously unaired scenes that enhance the episode in a unique way. "

More ABC Network News: