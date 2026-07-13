ESPN Reveals Star-Studded Presenter and Performer Lineup for The 2026 ESPYS
The ceremony will feature appearances from some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, along with performances by De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick, and the Savannah Bananas.
We're just two days away from The 2026 ESPYS, and we're learning details of musical performances, presenters, attendees, and more.
What's Happening:
- The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air live on Wednesday, July 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC, hosted by Marcello Hernández from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.
- The ceremony will also stream live on the ESPN App alongside the ABC broadcast and will be available the following day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.
- The annual awards show will celebrate the biggest achievements and moments in sports over the past year while honoring standout athletes and inspiring stories.
- Musical performances during the broadcast will feature De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick, and the Savannah Bananas.
- Presenters include:
- Simone Biles
- Allyson Felix
- Eileen Gu
- Tiffany Haddish
- Kevin Hart
- DJ Khaled
- Chloe Kim
- Billie Jean King
- Pat McAfee
- Ilona Maher
- French Montana
- Tracy Morgan
- Kevin Negandhi
- Jake Paul
- Oz Pearlman
- Robin Roberts
- Jayson Tatum
- Mike Tyson
- Lindsey Vonn
- with a special appearance by Will Ferrell
- Athletes and celebrities expected to attend include:
- Stephen Curry
- Kevin Durant
- Jalen Brunson
- Bam Adebayo
- Ciara
- Terence Crawford
- Charlotte Flair
- Damar Hamlin
- Dwight Howard
- Jack Hughes
- Jimmie Johnson
- Hilary Knight
- Alysa Liu
- Oksana Masters
- Shedeur Sanders
- Mikaela Shiffrin
- Matthew Tkachuk
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Russell Wilson
- members of the Savannah Bananas
- ESPN previously announced that Jason Collins will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage posthumously, Jim Abbott will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Scott Ruskan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.
- The broadcast will also recognize this year's Sports Humanitarian Awards recipients, including the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award honorees.
- ESPN's pre-show coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET with SportsCenter hosted by Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson.
- The ESPYS Preview Show Presented by Capital One airs live at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- The ESPYS Red Carpet Show Presented by TJ Maxx, hosted by Samantha Rivera, Harry Lyles Jr., Monica McNutt, and Kimberley Martin, streams live at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN's YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.
- Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve will report from the red carpet throughout ESPN's pre-show coverage.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN Jeopardy!, the ultimate match-up between sports and the world’s leading quiz show, is coming to Disney's streaming platforms later this month.
- ESPN is ready to debut a six-part series following three of the WNBA's biggest stars in the new Life In The W.
- The new College Swimming League and ESPN have announced a multi-year media rights agreement.
- College football and NFL analyst Chase Daniel is joining SEC Nation as an analyst for the 2026 college football season.
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