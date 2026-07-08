Chase Daniel Joins SEC Nation as Analyst for 2026 College Football Season
Daniel will make his SEC Nation debut at SEC Kickoff Fan Fest in Tampa before serving as a weekly analyst throughout the 2026 season.
College football and NFL analyst Chase Daniel is joining SEC Nation as an analyst for the 2026 college football season.
What's Happening:
- Beginning this fall, Daniel will appear weekly on the SEC Network traveling pregame show, visiting SEC campuses to preview the conference's biggest matchups.
- The new-look SEC Nation team will debut live from SEC Kickoff Fan Fest in Tampa on Sunday, July 19, airing from Thunder Alley at Benchmark International Arena from 7:00–8:00 p.m. ET.
- Daniel joins new host Matt Barrie alongside returning analysts Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper and Tim Tebow.
- In addition to SEC Nation, Daniel will continue his roles as a college football and NFL analyst for ESPN.
- He will also return to the booth alongside Barrie for ESPN's Thursday Night Football coverage before transitioning to NFL analysis through the NFL Combine and NFL Draft.
- Before entering broadcasting, Daniel spent 14 seasons as an NFL quarterback after a standout career at University of Missouri.
- At Missouri, Daniel led the Tigers to consecutive Big 12 Championship Games, was a 2007 All-American, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,306 yards and 33 touchdowns that season.
- He finished his college career with more than 12,500 passing yards, 101 touchdowns, and Missouri's all-time total offense record.
- Daniel began his broadcasting career while still an active NFL player, making history by appearing on NFL Network's NFL Gameday Final immediately after playing in a Monday Night Football game.
- He has also co-hosted The Facility on FS1, contributed to NFL Network, and operates a popular YouTube channel focused on quarterback analysis.
- ESPN will announce additional SEC Nation site locations and broadcast details closer to the start of the 2026 college football season as the show returns to SEC campuses each week.
What They're Saying:
- Chase Daniel: “I am thrilled to join The Nation team this fall and to have the opportunity to experience the unmatched energy of SEC crowds on campuses each week. Having played for an SEC school and always admiring the fans of the conference, I am so grateful to be a part of this premier college football show and cannot wait to get to work!”
- Meg Aronowitz, senior vice president of production, ESPN: “Chase brings extensive football knowledge and an authentic perspective that will resonate with SEC fans. He will be a terrific addition to the Nation team. We are excited to welcome him to the desk and know he will make an immediate impact this fall.”
More ESPN News:
- The V Foundation for Cancer Research has announced the return of its annual ESPYS Week Charity Radio Auction, with proceeds benefiting cancer research.
- A popular league elimination format is set to debut this season on ESPN Fantasy Football.
- The worlds of Disney and sports are once again mixing with the announcement of the Disney Fan Draft 2026 at Fanatics Fest NYC.
- Airing later this month, SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward tells the untold story of Hines Ward's journey to find identity, belonging, and peace beyond football.
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