V Foundation's 2026 ESPYS Week Charity Auction Returns with Exclusive Disney and ESPN Experiences
Fans can bid on exclusive Disney and ESPN experiences, celebrity meet-and-greets, sports memorabilia, and more during the weeklong eBay auction benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
The V Foundation for Cancer Research has announced the return of its annual ESPYS Week Charity Radio Auction, with proceeds benefiting cancer research.
What's Happening:
- The online auction will run July 8-15, 2026, exclusively on eBay, giving fans the chance to bid on exclusive memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
- The event coincides with the 2026 ESPYS, which will take place on Wednesday, July 15.
- This year's auction features unique items and experiences from ESPN, Disney, and a variety of celebrities and comedians.
- New for 2026 is a live eBay LIVE auction on July 10 from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET, hosted by SportsCenter anchors Madelyn Burke and Treavor Scales.
- The live broadcast will feature more than 30 premium auction items for fans and collectors.
- Featured auction packages include:
- A VIP experience at the 2026 ESPYS, including attendance as a guest of host and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, plus a post-show meet-and-greet.
- Two VIP tickets to the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago (July 23-26), including admission to the Culinary Tip-Off Event hosted by WNBA legend Ticha Penicheiro.
- A signed Muhammad Ali photograph, featuring a rare black-and-white portrait taken at his Michigan home, with only two prints from the ESPYS Collection remaining.
- Additionally, the seven-day ESPYS Radio Auction will feature 50 packages, where every bid supports lifesaving cancer research. Top auction lots available online include:
- Once-in-a-lifetime 2027 NFL Draft Experience: winner will attend the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C., and take center stage by announcing an official NFL Draft pick live before a national audience.
- Two tickets to the live finale of Dancing with the Stars on ABC
- Two show tickets and a meet-and-greet with comedian Nikki Glaser.
- Two four-day passes to the sold-out Star Wars Celebration, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.
- Two star-studded Disney movie premieres, Hexed and Ice Age: Boiling Point.
- To view the full auction catalog, place a bid from July 8-15 or to participate in the live auction on July 10, visit eBay.com/espys.
What They're Saying:
- Brandi Williams Broome, CEO of the V Foundation: “ESPN has been our ultimate teammate since day one, and we are incredibly grateful for the many ways they champion our mission and help accelerate Victory Over Cancer through groundbreaking research. Their unwavering support empowers us to fund the boldest ideas in science – driving breakthroughs that are reshaping the future of cancer care. We are also excited to spotlight this year’s ESPYS Auction and eBay LIVE auction, which will help further engage supporters and expand the impact of our mission.”
More ESPN News:
- A popular league elimination format is set to debut this season on ESPN Fantasy Football.
- The worlds of Disney and sports are once again mixing with the announcement of the Disney Fan Draft 2026 at Fanatics Fest NYC.
- Airing later this month, SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward tells the untold story of Hines Ward's journey to find identity, belonging, and peace beyond football.
- ESPN announced it will relocate its Los Angeles-based television studios from L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles to Hollywood Park in Inglewood.
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