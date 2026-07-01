ESPN Relocating Los Angeles Studios to Hollywood Park in Inglewood

The sports network will move its L.A. television operations from L.A. Live to Hollywood Park near SoFi Stadium, further strengthening its partnership with the NFL.

ESPN is making a major move in Southern California, relocating its Los Angeles television operations to one of the country's fastest-growing sports and entertainment hubs. The transition brings the network closer to the NFL and positions it for one of its biggest broadcasts yet for the 2027 Super Bowl.

What’s Happening:

In a significant shift for its West Coast operations, ESPN announced it will relocate its Los Angeles-based television studios from L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles to Hollywood Park in Inglewood, home to the NFL's West Coast headquarters and neighboring SoFi Stadium, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The move consolidates ESPN's Los Angeles studio productions into a single location while strengthening its growing partnership with the National Football League ahead of ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl broadcast in 2027.

ESPN confirmed Wednesday that its Los Angeles-based studio programming will leave its longtime home at L.A. Live, where the network has operated since 2009.

In a statement, ESPN said: "We look forward to all of ESPN's L.A.-based studio content originating from a single location, further enhancing creativity and collaboration with expansion possible in the future."

The relocation will bring the network's television productions under one roof at Hollywood Park, a rapidly expanding sports and media campus adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

Among the programs currently produced from the downtown Los Angeles studios are NBA Today and WNBA Countdown.

Until last year, the facility also served as the home of a late-night edition of SportsCenter.

The move reflects the increasingly close relationship between ESPN and the NFL.

In 2025, the NFL acquired a 10% equity stake in ESPN as part of a broader strategic partnership that also placed ESPN in charge of the league's media operations, including the NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Both networks already operate from production facilities located within Hollywood Park, which officially opened in 2021.

Bringing ESPN's Los Angeles productions to the same campus creates a centralized media hub where multiple sports properties can collaborate more efficiently.

The relocation is expected to be completed by early September, well ahead of one of the network's biggest milestones.

In February 2027, ESPN will produce and televise its first-ever Super Bowl, with the championship game airing on ABC from SoFi Stadium.

With ESPN's studios now just steps away from the venue, the network will be well-positioned for extensive pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage surrounding one of the largest sporting events in the world.

The announcement also comes amid reports that ESPN is preparing for another round of company-wide layoffs. However, according to a person familiar with the matter, the Hollywood Park relocation itself is not expected to result in job cuts.

Approximately 160 employees currently work from the L.A. Live facility and most of those employees are expected to relocate to Hollywood Park, while others will transition to a nearby Disney office in Glendale, California.

One operation that will remain in downtown Los Angeles is ESPN's local radio station, KSPN, which will continue broadcasting from the L.A. Live complex adjacent to Crypto.com Arena.

Hollywood Park has quickly transformed into one of the country's premier destinations for sports, entertainment, and media production.

Anchored by SoFi Stadium and the NFL's West Coast headquarters, the campus continues to attract major media organizations looking to operate closer to the league's operations and one of the nation's busiest sports markets.

For ESPN, the move represents more than a change of address, it marks the next chapter in an evolving partnership with the NFL while positioning the network for major live events in the years ahead.

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