ESPN Announces Nominees for 2026 Sports Humanitarian Awards Ahead of ESPYS Week

Stephen Curry, Damar Hamlin, Adam Thielen, Jeffrey Lurie, Laurie Tisch, and more will be honored for their commitment to making a lasting impact through sports.

The biggest names in sports aren't just being recognized for what they accomplish on the field, they're also being honored for the difference they're making in communities around the world. ESPN has officially unveiled the nominees and honorees for the 12th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, celebrating athletes, teams, organizations, and business leaders who are using the power of sports to create meaningful social change.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has officially announced the nominees and honorees for the 12th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations using the power of sports to improve communities, inspire change, and create opportunities for others. The ceremony will take place Tuesday, July 14, at Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan as part of ESPYS Week, one night before The ESPYS air live on ABC.

Hosted by SportsCenter anchor and analyst Christine Williamson, the event will once again celebrate philanthropy, advocacy, leadership, and community service across the sports world. Highlights from the ceremony will also be featured during ESPN studio programming and throughout The ESPYS, airing Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on the ESPN App.

"For over a decade, the Sports Humanitarian Awards have been a key pillar of ESPN's commitment to the teams and people who use the power of sports to drive meaningful changes in the world," said Kevin Martinez, Vice President of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. "We are honored to be back in New York City as part of ESPYS Week and are eager to celebrate our peers who leverage the power of sports to highlight the importance of advocacy, education, and giving back to their communities."

The event also serves a greater purpose beyond recognition. Proceeds from both the Sports Humanitarian Awards and The ESPYS will benefit pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation.

Among this year's major honorees is philanthropist Laurie Tisch, who will receive the Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award. Through the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, Tisch has invested heavily in youth development, education, healthy communities, and sports accessibility. Her recently launched $10 million Play to Thrive initiative supports organizations that expand sports opportunities for girls and underserved youth throughout New York.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will receive the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award for his groundbreaking work advancing autism research and inclusion. Through the Eagles Autism Foundation and the newly launched Lurie Autism Institute, Lurie has helped direct more than $100 million toward autism research, clinical care, sensory-inclusive experiences, and employment opportunities for neurodiverse individuals.

One of the evening's most anticipated awards is the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, presented annually to an athlete demonstrating extraordinary leadership through community service. This year's finalists include NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Thielen continues to focus on youth mental health through the Thielen Foundation, investing millions into behavioral health resources, educational programs, and youth sports initiatives. Hamlin has transformed his near-fatal on-field cardiac emergency into a national movement promoting CPR education, AED accessibility, emergency preparedness, and youth empowerment through the Chasing M's Foundation. Curry and his wife Ayesha have continued expanding the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, providing more than 35 million meals, distributing over one million books, and renovating schools, playgrounds, and gyms throughout Oakland.

The Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year finalists recognize organizations making meaningful impacts in their communities through sustained outreach efforts. This year's finalists are the Baltimore Ravens, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Storm.

Each organization has built comprehensive programs supporting education, youth athletics, literacy, leadership development, community wellness, and inclusion. Their initiatives range from scholarship programs and synthetic athletic field construction to youth mentorship, food security efforts, and neighborhood revitalization projects.

Corporate responsibility is also recognized through the Corporate Community Impact Award, with American Express, Colgate-Palmolive, and Jersey Mike's earning nominations.

American Express is honored for expanding educational opportunities through its partnership with the USTA Foundation and the National Excellence Team, helping young tennis players pursue collegiate careers. Colgate-Palmolive continues its decades-long support of the Colgate Women's Games, one of the nation's longest-running track competitions for girls and women, while Jersey Mike's has become one of Special Olympics' most impactful corporate partners, contributing more than $55 million over the course of its partnership.

The Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award recognizes young leaders using sports to create positive change in their communities.

This year's national honorees are Julia Howe, founder of Hitting The Wall, which educates young female athletes on health, nutrition, injury prevention, and body image; Kelis Armstrong, a Howard University graduate and public health advocate focused on youth wellness and community education; and Sam Phillips, a former NCAA gymnast and Athlete Ally staff member working to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion and athlete wellbeing across college athletics.

In addition to the three national recipients, 20 regional youth leaders from across the United States will also be recognized for their work promoting equity, leadership, inclusion, health, and opportunity through sports.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards continue to highlight how sports extend far beyond competition, celebrating those using their platforms to improve lives and strengthen communities. As part of ESPYS Week, the ceremony serves as a reminder that some of the biggest victories happen long after the final whistle.

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