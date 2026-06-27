ESPN E60 Investigates the Enhanced Games and the Rise of Legalized Doping in “Fear and Doping in Las Vegas”
Don’t miss it or you may find yourself with roid-rage.
ESPN's latest E60 documentary explores the controversial Enhanced Games, where athletes are permitted to use performance-enhancing drugs in pursuit of world records and prize money.
What’s Happening:
- Have you ever wondered what would happen if athletes were allowed to use performance enhancing drugs?
- Well, ESPN is reading to show you!
- Fear and Doping in Las Vegas examines the Enhanced Games, a controversial sporting event where athletes are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).
- The first Enhanced Games took place in Las Vegas in May, offering athletes the chance to compete for world records and millions of dollars in prize money.
- ESPN follows several athletes throughout their PED-assisted training in Abu Dhabi and their competition in Las Vegas.
- Featured athletes include Olympic gold medalist Cody Miller, former USA indoor champion Shania Collins, Olympian Marvin Bracy-Williams, world record holder Andrii Govorov, and two-time Olympian Boady Santavy.
- Reporter Dan Murphy interviews Enhanced CEO Max Martin, billionaire investor Christian Angermayer, and anti-doping experts to examine the debate surrounding fairness, safety, and the future of sport.
- The documentary also explores how Enhanced LTD is using the Games to promote a direct-to-consumer marketplace for FDA-approved performance-enhancing substances.
- Fear and Doping in Las Vegas premieres July 2 at 9PM ET on ESPN and will stream afterward on the ESPN App, and was produced and directed by Josh Vorensky and Max Brodsky.
- A companion written feature by Dan Murphy will be published on ESPN.com alongside the documentary.
A New Documentary While You Wait:
- Tomorrow, June 27th, ESPN will take you into an eight year investigation in Argentina’s youth soccer program.
- The Dream Factory explores the countless allegations of abuse, unsafe living conditions, and more.
- Catch it on ESPN’s YouTube channel tomorrow and ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on June 30th.
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