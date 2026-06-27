ESPN E60 Investigates the Enhanced Games and the Rise of Legalized Doping in “Fear and Doping in Las Vegas”

Don’t miss it or you may find yourself with roid-rage.

ESPN's latest E60 documentary explores the controversial Enhanced Games, where athletes are permitted to use performance-enhancing drugs in pursuit of world records and prize money.

What’s Happening:

Have you ever wondered what would happen if athletes were allowed to use performance enhancing drugs?

Well, ESPN is reading to show you!

Fear and Doping in Las Vegas examines the Enhanced Games, a controversial sporting event where athletes are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

The first Enhanced Games took place in Las Vegas in May, offering athletes the chance to compete for world records and millions of dollars in prize money.

ESPN follows several athletes throughout their PED-assisted training in Abu Dhabi and their competition in Las Vegas.

Featured athletes include Olympic gold medalist Cody Miller, former USA indoor champion Shania Collins, Olympian Marvin Bracy-Williams, world record holder Andrii Govorov, and two-time Olympian Boady Santavy.

Reporter Dan Murphy interviews Enhanced CEO Max Martin, billionaire investor Christian Angermayer, and anti-doping experts to examine the debate surrounding fairness, safety, and the future of sport.

The documentary also explores how Enhanced LTD is using the Games to promote a direct-to-consumer marketplace for FDA-approved performance-enhancing substances.

Fear and Doping in Las Vegas premieres July 2 at 9PM ET on ESPN and will stream afterward on the ESPN App, and was produced and directed by Josh Vorensky and Max Brodsky.

A companion written feature by Dan Murphy will be published on ESPN.com alongside the documentary.

A New Documentary While You Wait:

Tomorrow, June 27th, ESPN will take you into an eight year investigation in Argentina’s youth soccer program.

The Dream Factory explores the countless allegations of abuse, unsafe living conditions, and more.

Catch it on ESPN’s YouTube channel tomorrow and ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on June 30th.

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