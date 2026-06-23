NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller Undergoes Arm Amputation After Crash

Miller suffered multiple fractures, broken ribs and other significant injuries.
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ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller is recovering after a serious car accident that left him with multiple injuries and led to the amputation of his left arm.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that ESPN personality Matt Miller recently suffered a serious car accident.. 
  • Miller said in a social media post that he suffered multiple fractures, broken ribs and other significant injuries in the crash.

  • He underwent a life-saving amputation of his left arm as a result of his injuries.
  • The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues and NFL media figures.
  • Messages of encouragement came from ESPN personalities including Adam Schefter and Mina Kimes, among others.
  • Photos shared online appeared to show a heavily damaged SUV with extensive damage to the front end and driver's side.

Photo Shared by @itsjustsarcasmK on X

  • Miller joined ESPN as an NFL Draft contributor in 2021 and became a year-round draft analyst in 2022.
  • He made his on-air debut during ESPN’s 2023 NFL Draft coverage and has since appeared regularly across the network’s programming.
  • Before ESPN, Miller spent more than a decade as lead NFL Draft writer for Bleacher Report.
  • He also previously worked as scouting director for New Era Scouting and as a coach and recruiting coordinator for the Joplin Crusaders.
  • Laughing Place sends well wishes and swift recovery to Matt Miller.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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