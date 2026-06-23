NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller Undergoes Arm Amputation After Crash
Miller suffered multiple fractures, broken ribs and other significant injuries.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller is recovering after a serious car accident that left him with multiple injuries and led to the amputation of his left arm.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that ESPN personality Matt Miller recently suffered a serious car accident..
- Miller said in a social media post that he suffered multiple fractures, broken ribs and other significant injuries in the crash.
- He underwent a life-saving amputation of his left arm as a result of his injuries.
- The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues and NFL media figures.
- Messages of encouragement came from ESPN personalities including Adam Schefter and Mina Kimes, among others.
- Photos shared online appeared to show a heavily damaged SUV with extensive damage to the front end and driver's side.
- Miller joined ESPN as an NFL Draft contributor in 2021 and became a year-round draft analyst in 2022.
- He made his on-air debut during ESPN’s 2023 NFL Draft coverage and has since appeared regularly across the network’s programming.
- Before ESPN, Miller spent more than a decade as lead NFL Draft writer for Bleacher Report.
- He also previously worked as scouting director for New Era Scouting and as a coach and recruiting coordinator for the Joplin Crusaders.
- Laughing Place sends well wishes and swift recovery to Matt Miller.
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