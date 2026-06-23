Disney Jr. and ESPN Team Up for New Crop of "Me & Mickey" Shorts
Get outside and play! But first... check out this content.
A new set of shorts is set to arrive as part of an initiative between ESPN's Take Back Sports and Disney Jr. Let's Play!.
What's Happening:
- ESPN and Disney Jr. are teaming up once again to expand access to youth sports for preschoolers and inspire healthy, active play through Disney Jr. content and storytelling, as well as in communities across the country.
- Now in its second year, ESPN’s “Take Back Sports” and “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” will once again collaborate with national nonprofit Every Kid Sports to provide grants to help income-restricted families cover the cost of youth sports registration fees for children ages 3-7, helping more kids experience the benefits of sports participation early in life.
- Last year, more than 1,200 families across eight cities in the U.S. received grants supporting access to 22 different sports, with 50% of participating families noting that it was their child’s first time playing a sport. Additionally, more than 70 preschoolers and kindergarteners participated in the inaugural free “Let’s Play” sports clinic in East Los Angeles last fall.
- This year, the program will be expanding to include preschool sports clinics in additional select markets, including Oakland, Chicago, Fresno, Los Angeles/Inland Empire, Philadelphia and more, introducing young children to multiple sports in a fun way and connecting families directly to youth sports resources in their local community.
- Registrations for this year’s grants, which will be fulfilled through fall 2026 Every Kid Sports Pass, are now open for qualifying families from Los Angeles, Fresno, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and New York.
- As part of the initiative, we're also seeing a new programming collection designed to inspire an early love of sports and encourage active play and teamwork.
- Me & Mickey: Let’s Play Sports, a collaboration between Disney Jr., ESPN and Positive Coaching Alliance, will debut Monday, June 29, on Disney+, on Disney Jr. (6:25 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Jr. On Demand.
- An extension of the popular Me & Mickey vlog series, the collection of 10 shorts features Mickey, Minnie and the gang laughing, playing and working together as a team, introducing kids to preschool-friendly sports techniques like kicking a soccer ball and playing catch.
What They're Saying:
- Alyssa Sapire, head of Disney Jr. Original Programming and Strategy: “Play is such an important part of every child’s development, and we work closely with consultants and experts from multiple organizations to help integrate these positive life skills into our Disney Jr. content. We are thankful for our ongoing collaboration with ESPN and all of the other experts that have advised on the ‘Disney Jr. Let’s Play!’ campaign and our brand-new Me & Mickey: Let’s Play Sports shorts. We can’t wait for kids to learn the joy of playing sports through watching Mickey and the gang.”
- Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship: “ESPN is proud to join forces with Disney Jr. for a second year to create more opportunities for preschoolers to get out and play sports. At ESPN, we believe sports can make a meaningful difference for kids from an early age, helping build confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship. By expanding access for young children and their families, we are proud to support the valuable life lessons and lasting benefits that come from playing sports.”
- Eleana Fanaika, executive director of Every Kid Sports: “We’re thrilled to team up with Disney Jr. and ESPN to bring the magic of play to preschoolers from income-restricted families. This collaboration is about more than sports — it’s about joy, confidence and creating those first unforgettable moments that spark a lifelong love of being active and connected.”
Me & Mickey:
- Originally premiered back in 2022, the Me & Mickey shorts take a Disney Jr. spin on the idea of a vlog, putting Mickey Mouse center stage as though he is making a video blog directly for the viewer - who is theoretically in the the target preschool demographic of Disney Jr.
- Helping them stand out among other fare on the network, including other properties starring Mickey Mouse himself, the shorts are designed to be highly interactive, with Mickey frequently addressing the audience and encouraging activities, dancing, games, and simply answering questions.
- The vlog style helps Mickey create bonds with the young audience, making him more of a friend.
- Each short is only a few minutes long, and even though is led by Mickey, often features appearances from his friends like Pluto, Goofy, and of course, Minnie Mouse.
- You can catch all of these shorts now, streaming on Disney+.
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