Rece Davis to Make Wimbledon Hosting Debut for ESPN
Coverage is set to begin on June 29th!
Longtime ESPN host Rece Davis will take on a new role this summer as part of the network’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon.
What’s Happening:
- Rece Davis will expand his ESPN responsibilities by making his debut as a host of ESPN’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon later this month.
- Davis has been a prominent ESPN personality for more than 25 years and is best known as the Emmy Award-winning host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.
- He has also hosted a variety of ESPN college football and basketball programs throughout his career.
- Davis’ addition enhances ESPN’s on-site coverage of one of tennis’ most prestigious tournaments.
- ESPN’s coverage of Wimbledon will begin on June 29 and continue through July 12.
- Davis will share hosting duties with Malika Andrews for Breakfast at Wimbledon on July 11 and 12 at 10AM ET.
- ESPN will announce its full roster of Wimbledon commentators and analysts at a later date.
ESPN Wide World of Sports:
- Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.
- But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?
- You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep ESPN Wide World of Sports game ready!
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