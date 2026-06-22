Rece Davis to Make Wimbledon Hosting Debut for ESPN

Longtime ESPN host Rece Davis will take on a new role this summer as part of the network’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon.

What’s Happening:

Rece Davis will expand his ESPN responsibilities by making his debut as a host of ESPN’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon later this month.

Davis has been a prominent ESPN personality for more than 25 years and is best known as the Emmy Award-winning host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.

He has also hosted a variety of ESPN college football and basketball programs throughout his career.

Davis’ addition enhances ESPN’s on-site coverage of one of tennis’ most prestigious tournaments.

ESPN’s coverage of Wimbledon will begin on June 29 and continue through July 12.

Davis will share hosting duties with Malika Andrews for Breakfast at Wimbledon on July 11 and 12 at 10AM ET.

ESPN will announce its full roster of Wimbledon commentators and analysts at a later date.

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep ESPN Wide World of Sports game ready!

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