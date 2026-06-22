Rece Davis to Make Wimbledon Hosting Debut for ESPN

Coverage is set to begin on June 29th!
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Longtime ESPN host Rece Davis will take on a new role this summer as part of the network’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon.

What’s Happening:

  • Rece Davis will expand his ESPN responsibilities by making his debut as a host of ESPN’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon later this month.
  • Davis has been a prominent ESPN personality for more than 25 years and is best known as the Emmy Award-winning host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.
  • He has also hosted a variety of ESPN college football and basketball programs throughout his career.
  • Davis’ addition enhances ESPN’s on-site coverage of one of tennis’ most prestigious tournaments.
  • ESPN’s coverage of Wimbledon will begin on June 29 and continue through July 12.
  • Davis will share hosting duties with Malika Andrews for Breakfast at Wimbledon on July 11 and 12 at 10AM ET.
  • ESPN will announce its full roster of Wimbledon commentators and analysts at a later date.

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

  • Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.
  • But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?
  • You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep ESPN Wide World of Sports game ready!

Read More ESPN:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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