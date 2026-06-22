ESPN Launches ESPN Fan House, New Interactive Hub for College Football Fans Ahead of 2026 Season

New platform powered by Flowcode will connect fans with live polls, trivia, rewards, sweepstakes, and exclusive experiences throughout the college football season.

As college football prepares for another highly anticipated season, ESPN is introducing a new way for fans to engage with the teams, games, and moments they love. ESPN Fan House, a new fan-centric engagement hub powered by Flowcode, is set to launch this August, giving viewers interactive opportunities to connect with ESPN content both at home and in person throughout the 2026 college football season.

What’s Happening:

The new platform is designed to create deeper connections between fans and ESPN's college football coverage through interactive experiences, including live polls, trivia, sweepstakes, merchandise opportunities, and brand activations. Whether attending games, watching broadcasts, or interacting through social and digital channels, fans will have a new entry point into the broader ESPN ecosystem.

For Disney, the launch represents another step in expanding how audiences interact with live sports content. As fan expectations continue to evolve, ESPN Fan House aims to provide a more connected experience that extends beyond the traditional game broadcast.

"As fans increasingly expect connected experiences, we're creating new ways to bring them closer to the moments they care about most," said Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising for The Walt Disney Company. "The scale and frequency of college football creates an unmatched platform for sustained fan connections — each game week is a new opportunity to deepen that relationship. ESPN Fan House gives fans more ways to engage with ESPN while giving brands a direct connection to those moments."

Publicis Sports will become the first agency to pilot the initiative alongside Disney Advertising. The platform will offer brands new participation-based sponsorship opportunities that focus on fan engagement rather than simply reaching broad audiences. Advertisers will be able to connect with fans through exclusive rewards, digital wallet integrations, branded experiences, and sponsorship opportunities that extend directly into the ESPN app.

"Live sports are among the very few things that remain AI-proof, and fans are craving deeper connections to the moments that matter," said Suzy Deering, CEO of Publicis Sports. "Having a solution like ESPN Fan House helps brands reach fans in those moments and provides an opportunity for deeper engagement, impact and measurement."

The technology behind ESPN Fan House is powered by Flowcode, a company known for creating seamless digital engagement experiences across sports, entertainment, and live events. Flowcode Co-Founder and CEO Tim Armstrong emphasized the opportunity to connect brands and fans during some of sports' most exciting moments.

"ESPN is the home of college football and serves the most passionate fan communities in the world," Armstrong said. "ESPN Fan House powered by Flowcode technology seamlessly connects the fan to the brand and the brand to the fan in a dynamic environment tied to the highest moments of fan engagement."

The launch comes on the heels of a record-setting college football season for ESPN. Last season, ESPN networks delivered their most-watched college football regular season since 2011, averaging 2.2 million viewers per game. ABC posted its strongest college football season since 2006 with an average of 6.9 million viewers, while College GameDay enjoyed its most-watched season ever, averaging 2.7 million viewers.

While the initial rollout will focus on college football, ESPN says Fan House represents the first step in a broader vision to create connected fan experiences across additional sports and properties. As the 2026 season approaches, ESPN is betting that giving fans more ways to participate will strengthen engagement both on and off the field.

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