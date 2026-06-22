ESPN Announces Special Honorees for the 2026 ESPYS

Check out this year's ceremony on July 15th!

The 2026 ESPYS will celebrate three extraordinary individuals whose contributions have inspired others through courage, perseverance, and service.

What’s Happening:

The 2026 ESPYS, hosted by Marcello Hernández, will recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional courage, perseverance, and service through three special honors.

The ESPYS are set to return to New York City in 2026 and will be held at the David H. Koch Theater, with the ceremony airing live on ABC on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8PM ET / 7PM CT.

The show will also stream live on ESPN+ through the ESPN App, aligned with ABC's broadcast schedule across time zones.

Viewers can stream the event on-demand the following day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

This year’s special honorees include:

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

Jason Collins will be posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for advancing LGBTQ+ visibility in professional sports.

will be posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for advancing LGBTQ+ visibility in professional sports. In 2013, Collins became the first openly gay active player in one of the four major U.S. professional sports leagues, changing the conversation around identity and inclusion in athletics.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, he publicly shared his cancer journey to raise awareness and support others facing similar challenges.

His twin brother, Jarron Collins, will accept the award on his behalf.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Jim Abbott will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for his remarkable baseball career and lifelong example of resilience.

will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for his remarkable baseball career and lifelong example of resilience. Born without a right hand, Abbott overcame significant obstacles to pitch 10 seasons in Major League Baseball.

He reached the major leagues without pitching in the minors after being selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Abbott's most iconic achievement was throwing a no-hitter for the New York Yankees on September 4, 1993.

His legacy continues to inspire athletes with limb differences, including Shaquem Griffin, Carson Pickett, and Nick Newell.

Pat Tillman Award for Service

Scott Ruskan , a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer and former college track and cross-country athlete, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer and former college track and cross-country athlete, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service. During his first rescue mission on July 4, 2025, Ruskan responded to severe flooding at Camp Mystic, where approximately 200 girls were stranded.

He volunteered to remain on the ground while rescue helicopters evacuated children, allowing more people to be transported to safety.

For three hours, with no radio or cell service, Ruskan organized triage efforts, established safe zones, carried children to safety, and provided comfort and leadership.

His actions helped enable 165 rescues during a disaster that claimed 27 lives.

What They’re Saying:

Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President and The ESPYS Executive Producer: “Every year, these awards remind us of the incredible power of the human spirit, and this year’s honorees are the absolute definition of that. Whether breaking barriers on the court, defying expectations on the diamond, or answering the call of duty in a time of crisis, Jason Collins, Jim Abbott, and Scott Ruskan have all shown what it truly means to live a life of courage, perseverance, and selfless service. It is a profound honor for us to share their stories and highlight their impact at The 2026 ESPYS.”

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

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