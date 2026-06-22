Robin Roberts and Geno Auriemma Reunite for Special ESPN WNBA Broadcast Celebrating League's 30th Season

Thirty years after calling ESPN's first-ever WNBA game, Roberts and Auriemma will return to the broadcast booth alongside Beth Mowins for a special July 7 telecast.

Robin Roberts and Geno Auriemma are set to reunite for a special one-night-only WNBA broadcast on ESPN.

What's Happening:

On June 23, 1997, Roberts and Auriemma introduced the WNBA to a national television audience during ESPN's inaugural WNBA broadcast.

Nearly three decades later, the pair will return to the booth together to celebrate the league's growth and legacy.

Roberts and Auriemma will reunite for a special one-night-only WNBA broadcast on July 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the Dallas Wings take on the New York Liberty on ESPN.

The duo will be joined by veteran play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins for the special presentation.

Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, was one of the original voices of ESPN's WNBA coverage and remains a leading figure in sports broadcasting.

Auriemma, the Hall of Fame head coach of the UConn Huskies women's basketball, has played a major role in the development of generations of WNBA talent.

Roberts also serves as executive producer of Setting the Tempo, an upcoming ESPN Originals docuseries chronicling the inaugural season of the WNBA's newest franchise, the Toronto Tempo.

ESPN says additional details about its coverage plans for the July 7 special broadcast will be announced at a later date.

What They're Saying:

Tim Corrigan, ESPN Senior Vice President, Sports Production: “Robin and Geno were there at the beginning, helping tell the story of a groundbreaking new league that would forever change the landscape of women’s sports. Bringing them back together for one night is a fitting way to honor the league’s history, recognize its extraordinary growth and showcase the stars who continue to elevate the game today.”

“Robin and Geno were there at the beginning, helping tell the story of a groundbreaking new league that would forever change the landscape of women’s sports. Bringing them back together for one night is a fitting way to honor the league’s history, recognize its extraordinary growth and showcase the stars who continue to elevate the game today.” Robin Roberts: “Coming back to ESPN to call a WNBA game feels like coming home. When Geno and I sat together for that first ESPN WNBA broadcast in 1997, we knew we were witnessing something special. To reunite with Geno and celebrate the WNBA’s 30th season alongside Beth is truly an honor. It’s incredible to reflect on how far the league has come and the bright future ahead.”

“Coming back to ESPN to call a WNBA game feels like coming home. When Geno and I sat together for that first ESPN WNBA broadcast in 1997, we knew we were witnessing something special. To reunite with Geno and celebrate the WNBA’s 30th season alongside Beth is truly an honor. It’s incredible to reflect on how far the league has come and the bright future ahead.” Geno Auriemma: “I’ve been fortunate to spend most of my life around women’s basketball, and when Robin and I called that first WNBA game, it felt like the beginning of something that could change the sport forever. Thirty seasons later, it’s been incredibly rewarding to watch this league become what it is. Being able to reunite with Robin, a broadcasting legend and lifelong supporter of our game, and celebrate this milestone is a reminder of how far the game has come and how many people have helped elevate it along the way.”

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