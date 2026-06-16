ESPN’s "Return of the Clowns" Explores the Legacy and Rebirth of the Indianapolis Clowns

ESPN is celebrating the legacy and revival of one of baseball’s most influential teams with a new documentary premiering this Juneteenth.

What’s Happening:

Return of the Clowns, a new ESPN E60 documentary, premieres June 19 at 9PM ET on ESPN and will be available on demand through the ESPN App.

Narrated by Doug Glanville, the film explores the history and modern revival of the Indianapolis Clowns.

The documentary follows the Clowns’ transformation from a legendary Negro League team into a charter franchise in the Banana Ball Championship League.

It highlights the team’s historic impact on baseball, including helping launch the career of Hank Aaron and breaking gender barriers by signing players such as Toni Stone.

The film features behind-the-scenes footage of the new Clowns team as players and performers work to revive the franchise for a new generation.

The film celebrates the Clowns’ legacy of combining elite baseball, entertainment, and cultural impact across nearly a century of history, with featured personalities including Jackie Bradley Jr., Malachai Mitchel, Mat Wolf, and Mo'ne Davis.

The documentary includes rare archival footage and commentary from Bob Kendrick.

Before the premiere, the Clowns will face the Savannah Bananas in Cincinnati at 7PM ET.

The documentary was produced by Blake Foeman with senior manager John Minton.

Let’s Play Banana Ball:

Laughing Place recently attended the Banana Ball Backyard Bash at Walt Disney World!

Taking over ESPN Wide World of Sports, there was tons of chaotic fun to be had during this new variation of America’s favorite pastime.

Make sure you check out our coverage of Backyard Bash!

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