ESPN’s "Return of the Clowns" Explores the Legacy and Rebirth of the Indianapolis Clowns

Plus, catch a Banana Ball game ahead of the premiere!
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ESPN is celebrating the legacy and revival of one of baseball’s most influential teams with a new documentary premiering this Juneteenth.

What’s Happening:

  • Return of the Clowns, a new ESPN E60 documentary, premieres June 19 at 9PM ET on ESPN and will be available on demand through the ESPN App.
  • Narrated by Doug Glanville, the film explores the history and modern revival of the Indianapolis Clowns.
  • The documentary follows the Clowns’ transformation from a legendary Negro League team into a charter franchise in the Banana Ball Championship League.
  • It highlights the team’s historic impact on baseball, including helping launch the career of Hank Aaron and breaking gender barriers by signing players such as Toni Stone.
  • The film features behind-the-scenes footage of the new Clowns team as players and performers work to revive the franchise for a new generation.
  • The film celebrates the Clowns’ legacy of combining elite baseball, entertainment, and cultural impact across nearly a century of history, with featured personalities including Jackie Bradley Jr., Malachai Mitchel, Mat Wolf, and Mo'ne Davis.
  • The documentary includes rare archival footage and commentary from Bob Kendrick.
  • Before the premiere, the Clowns will face the Savannah Bananas in Cincinnati at 7PM ET.
  • The documentary was produced by Blake Foeman with senior manager John Minton.

Let’s Play Banana Ball:

  • Laughing Place recently attended the Banana Ball Backyard Bash at Walt Disney World!
  • Taking over ESPN Wide World of Sports, there was tons of chaotic fun to be had during this new variation of America’s favorite pastime. 
  • Make sure you check out our coverage of Backyard Bash!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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