Banana Ball Brings Backyard Bash to Walt Disney World at ESPN Wide World of Sports

The sights and sounds and joy of Banana Ball took over ESPN Wide World of Sports on May 29 and 30 as the Loco Beach Coconuts and Party Animals brought their traveling backyard bash to Walt Disney World. Over two nights, sold-out crowds experienced the relatively young sport, Banana Ball. Amid tropical-themed entertainment, Disney character appearances, and constant crowd participation, guests were welcomed into an experience that felt remarkably personal despite its scale, reflecting the organization’s commitment to putting fans first. When the final out was recorded Saturday night, the teams had split the series, leaving behind a weekend of memorable moments both on and off the field.

A Disney Backdrop Sets the Stage

Long before the first pitch was thrown, Banana Ball’s presence was already felt across Walt Disney World. Social media posts leading up to gameday followed the Party Animals to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Loco Beach Coconuts to Typhoon Lagoon, using iconic settings to showcase the distinct personalities of each club. Whether highlighting the Party Animals’ energetic antics or the Coconuts’ laid-back surf-and-sun vibe, the content helped bring each team’s identity to life ahead of the competition.

We even learned about Banana Ball founder Jesse Cole’s personal connection to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, where he reflected on childhood visits to the water park and being named its "Big Kahuna." From there, attention shifted to ESPN Wide World of Sports, where the Loco Beach Coconuts and Party Animals met for a two-night series.

Island Vibes and a Weather Curveball

Both nights featured pregame celebrations hours before the game’s first pitch built around the host team Loco Beach Coconuts’ beach-day vibes, complete with surf tunes and a relaxed “it’s five o’clock somewhere” mentality. Players from both teams, team mascots, and Banana Ball crew members were available for photos and autographs in a loosely organized setup, with fans casually forming lines as players took time with each interaction. The atmosphere continued thanks to the music of Sitting on Saturn, alongside merchandise tents and numerous food trucks.

Friday’s weather threatened to disrupt the pregame celebration, but the energy around ESPN Wide World of Sports never faded. Mascots, team hosts, and players continued to party with fans inside AdventHealth Arena, ensuring the momentum of the evening carried forward without interruption.

One of the standout moments came with oversized inner tubes designed like cheeseburgers, which bounced through the crowd before the Loco Beach Coconuts’ "Hula-Gans" replaced them with the real thing. As "Cheeseburger in Paradise" played, individually wrapped cheeseburgers were tossed into the crowd, creating one of the most memorable scenes of the pregame experience.

With an hour to first pitch, the pregame party transitioned to the opening of the stadium gates as the Coconuts’ house band Sitting on Saturn continued to play, with Jesse Cole greeting fans at the entrance as they made their way into the stadium.

Inside the Stadium: Banana Ball Traditions

Within the stadium gates, Banana Ball’s signature pregame traditions took center stage, immediately immersing fans in the show. Standout moments included the playful "Baby Shark" presentation, where a family donned baby, mommy, and daddy shark attire for a performance that had the entire crowd echoing the iconic “doo, doo, doo” refrain. That festive energy seamlessly transitioned into the introduction of the ceremonial "home run hitter," a beloved Banana Ball tradition that builds momentum toward the first pitch, followed by the high-energy team introductions that define the organization's fans-first spirit.

The evening was then formally opened with a traditional national anthem performance, followed by players along the first- and third-base lines dancing in a celebratory conga line back toward the dugout areas, keeping the festive tone alive as the game prepared to begin.

Fast-Paced Action and Fan-Fueled Chaos

With a two-hour game clock designed to keep action moving quickly, both nights delivered a packed mix of baseball and entertainment. Fans were treated to an array of over 40 trick plays throughout the weekend and numerous ball-four sprints, along with multiple moments where fans were pulled directly into the action, including a first batter foul ball fan snatch for a put-in in Game 1 and back-to-back foul outs to fans late in Game 2.

On the scoreboard, the series split featured a walk-off victory for the Loco Beach Coconuts in Game 1, followed by a bounce-back win from the Party Animals powered by a strong home run performance.

And yet, in the midst of all that, the game paused to honor a foster family as part of Banana Ball’s "Bananas Foster" initiative — a charitable effort supporting foster families and raising national awareness for the cause. The on-field recognition added a heartfelt moment within the fast-paced environment, reinforcing the organization’s emphasis on community alongside competition.

The baseball diamond was a canvas for a continuous stream of entertainment. Throughout the weekend, between the excitement of gameplay, fans participated in various on-field challenges, most notably the signature "slowest race," which featured infants in diapers crawling across the baseball diamond. Players' walk-up music ranged from Dean Martin’s classic "That’s Amore" to "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" (complete with Stitch’s appearance), Coco, and High School Musical 3. Mickey and Minnie even joined the celebration on Friday night for a "Hey Baby" dance-along, and each game featured the Coconuts’ signature “Three Little Birds” sing-along.

A Fans-First Finish

Even after the final outs, the experience didn’t end. Players from both teams and crew remained available for photos and autographs, continuing Banana Ball’s emphasis on fan interaction long after the games concluded. The atmosphere stayed joyful and celebratory, with fans lingering to take in the final moments of the night.

Friday evening closed with Jesse Cole inviting fans to form a large circle, gathering together as Daulton Mauldin stood at the center with his ukulele leading a heartfelt rendition of "Over the Rainbow." The simple, intentional moment crystallized the essence of Banana Ball, defined by connection over competition. It is a celebration of shared joy through playful competition, constant interaction, and a stadium-wide sense that everyone is part of the show.